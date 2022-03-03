Concern over indefinite closure of St Andrews Cathedral ahead of Open Golf Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The indefinite closure of St Andrews Cathedral and St Andrews Castle could impact on visitors travelling to this year’s 150th Open Golf Championship.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators will descend on the town for the prestigious event in July.

And many will expect to be able to visit St Andrews’ most historic landmarks.

These include the grave of ‘the Godfather of Golf’, Old Tom Morris, which is in the cathedral grounds.

However, the cathedral and castle have been closed since June 2021 amid fears over falling masonry.

And it is unclear when – or if – the buildings will fully reopen.

St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson said the ongoing closures were causing concern in the town.

“It is presenting a very poor image of St Andrews, it may result in a significant drop in visitor expenditure and could lead to a drop in repeat visits to the town,” he said.

Arbroath Abbey and Dunkeld Cathedral also closed last year for the same reason.

And a further seven of Fife’s historic properties have shut since then (details below).

No timescale has been given for reopening but surveys of affected properties will begin in the spring.

Attractions ‘significant to the economy of St Andrews’

Mr Thomson said St Andrews Cathedral and Castle were important both locally and nationally.

And he added: “Both properties are extremely significant historic locations and attract thousands of visitors from around the world.

“Expenditure by visitors to both locations is hugely significant for the economies of St Andrews, Fife and Scotland as a whole.

“Historic Environment Scotland’s website emphasises the importance of St Andrews Cathedral, describing it as an opportunity to ‘explore the remains of Scotland’s largest and most magnificent medieval church’.”

Additionally, there are a large number of gravestones within the cathedral grounds.

But access for families is currently by arrangement only.

Mr Thomson added: “Also, with the graves of many famous golfers within the property, including Tom Morris Senior and Young Tom Morris, it’s another reason why many golf tourists normally visit.

“I fully appreciate the health and safety of staff and visitors has to be absolutely paramount.

“However, the indefinite nature of the closure… is unsatisfactory.”

Seven more historic Fife properties closed for assessments

St Andrews Cathedral and castle were among 19 ancient attractions closed to the public last year due to safety fears.

And since then, a further seven Fife properties have been closed or partially closed to allow experts to assess their condition.

They are:

Aberdour Castle

Culross Abbey

Inchcolm Abbey

Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy

in Kirkcaldy St Bridget’s Kirk , Dalgety Bay

, Dalgety Bay Blackfriars Chapel , St Andrews

, St Andrews Dunfermline Abbey‘s Nether Yett gateway.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) says climate change has accelerated the decay of its historic properties.

And an inspection programme will ascertain the extent of the damage.

But until then, affected buildings will remain closed.

It is anticipated the necessary repairs will require significant investment.

And HES says: “In some cases, reduced physical access and accepting the natural process of decay will need to be considered.”

‘Some properties may pose significant challenges’

A HES spokeswoman confirmed surveys would begin soon.

And she added: “The inspections will be prioritised according to a number of factors.

“Once the surveys are completed on site, we will evaluate the position and what options are open to us, and then prioritise according to the resources available.

“We are hopeful that conservation and repair will be the primary response, but we anticipate some properties will pose more significant challenges.

“Until we have a fuller picture it’s hard to give a timescale for ongoing measures and associated costs and what approach will be taken.

“At St Andrews Castle, the visitor centre, toilets and exhibition remain open and free to visit.”