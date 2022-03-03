Concern over indefinite closure of St Andrews Cathedral ahead of Open Golf Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Concern over indefinite closure of St Andrews Cathedral ahead of Open Golf Championship

By Claire Warrender
March 3 2022, 6.55am Updated: March 3 2022, 9.33am
St Andrews Cathedral and Castle have been closed for eight months for safety reasons.
The indefinite closure of St Andrews Cathedral and St Andrews Castle could impact on visitors travelling to this year’s 150th Open Golf Championship.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators will descend on the town for the prestigious event in July.

And many will expect to be able to visit St Andrews’ most historic landmarks.

These include the grave of ‘the Godfather of Golf’, Old Tom Morris, which is in the cathedral grounds.

St Andrews Cathedral.

However, the cathedral and castle have been closed since June 2021 amid fears over falling masonry.

And it is unclear when – or if – the buildings will fully reopen.

St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson said the ongoing closures were causing concern in the town.

“It is presenting a very poor image of St Andrews, it may result in a significant drop in visitor expenditure and could lead to a drop in repeat visits to the town,” he said.

Arbroath Abbey and Dunkeld Cathedral also closed last year for the same reason.

And a further seven of Fife’s historic properties have shut since then (details below).

No timescale has been given for reopening but surveys of affected properties will begin in the spring.

Attractions ‘significant to the economy of St Andrews’

Mr Thomson said St Andrews Cathedral and Castle were important both locally and nationally.

And he added: “Both properties are extremely significant historic locations and attract thousands of visitors from around the world.

“Expenditure by visitors to both locations is hugely significant for the economies of St Andrews, Fife and Scotland as a whole.

St Andrews Castle is closed.

“Historic Environment Scotland’s website emphasises the importance of St Andrews Cathedral, describing it as an opportunity to ‘explore the remains of Scotland’s largest and most magnificent medieval church’.”

Additionally, there are a large number of gravestones within the cathedral grounds.

St Andrews Cathedral remains closed to the public.

But access for families is currently by arrangement only.

Mr Thomson added: “Also, with the graves of many famous golfers within the property, including Tom Morris Senior and Young Tom Morris, it’s another reason why many golf tourists normally visit.

“I fully appreciate the health and safety of staff and visitors has to be absolutely paramount.

“However, the indefinite nature of the closure… is unsatisfactory.”

Seven more historic Fife properties closed for assessments

St Andrews Cathedral and castle were among 19 ancient attractions closed to the public last year due to safety fears.

And since then, a further seven Fife properties have been closed or partially closed to allow experts to assess their condition.

They are:

  • Aberdour Castle
  • Culross Abbey
  • Inchcolm Abbey
  • Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy
  • St Bridget’s Kirk, Dalgety Bay
  • Blackfriars Chapel, St Andrews
  • Dunfermline Abbey‘s Nether Yett gateway.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) says climate change has accelerated the decay of its historic properties.

Ravenscraig Castle.

And an inspection programme will ascertain the extent of the damage.

But until then, affected buildings will remain closed.

It is anticipated the necessary repairs will require significant investment.

And HES says: “In some cases, reduced physical access and accepting the natural process of decay will need to be considered.”

‘Some properties may pose significant challenges’

A HES spokeswoman confirmed surveys would begin soon.

And she added: “The inspections will be prioritised according to a number of factors.

“Once the surveys are completed on site, we will evaluate the position and what options are open to us, and then prioritise according to the resources available.

“We are hopeful that conservation and repair will be the primary response, but we anticipate some properties will pose more significant challenges.

“Until we have a fuller picture it’s hard to give a timescale for ongoing measures and associated costs and what approach will be taken.

“At St Andrews Castle, the visitor centre, toilets and exhibition remain open and free to visit.”

