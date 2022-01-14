Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Cathedral and Arbroath Abbey remain closed over safety fears

By Claire Warrender
January 14 2022, 7.08am
St Andrews Cathedral and Arbroath Abbey remain closed.
Arbroath Abbey

Historic castles and cathedrals across Scotland could remain closed for some time due to fears over falling masonry.

St Andrews Cathedral, Arbroath Abbey and Dunkeld Cathedral were among 19 buildings closed to the public last summer due to a potential safety risk.

And they are still shut, despite the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Dunkeld Cathedral.

Owners Historic Environment Scotland discovered the issue during routine inspections in June.

It said masonry at some buildings appeared to be unstable at a high height and ordered further investigations.

The body is now assessing its initial findings.

No quick fix

St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson, who works in the construction sector, said there was no quick fix.

“I would like to see the cathedral open to the public as soon as possible but health and safety has to be paramount,” he said.

St Andrews Cathedral is closed.

Mr Thomson added: “From personal experience through my work, I know these exercises can take quite a long time and have to be extremely thorough.

“If they got something wrong and stonework was to fall, there would obviously be a lot of questions.

“It’s not as simple a doing a quick check.”

The councillor said the delay to reopening was unlikely to be due to Covid.

“They have a limited budget and these things take a lot of money to carry out and a lot of time.”

Popular tourist attractions

St Andrews Cathedral has been used for worship since at least the 700s.

It is now home to the remains of Scotland’s largest, and some say most magnificent, church and is a popular tourist attraction.

Meanwhile, the 12th century Arbroath Abbey has played a significant role in Scottish History.

It was home to the Stone of Destiny and the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath, which attempted to assert Scotland’s status as an independent state.

While its visitor centre and new exhibition are now open, the abbey and grounds remain closed.

Dunkeld Cathedral is said to be the most romantic in Scotland and holds paintings dating from the 1500s.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said it had carried out a prioritised programme of sample survey inspections.

It took a while as the affected properties were sited across Scotland.

In addition, it had to install safety perimeters before undertaking high-level inspections.

“We are currently assessing our findings and will update soon,” said the spokesperson.

