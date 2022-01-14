Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cancer survivor Fiona in final push to reach £100,000 tablet sales goal before she hangs up her apron

By Saskia Harper
January 14 2022, 7.33am
Post Thumbnail

A cancer survivor who has dedicated nearly 20 years to supporting Dundee University research is appealing for help after the Covid-19 pandemic hampered her efforts.

Monifieth woman Fiona Edwards first started selling her homemade tablet back in 2003, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Since then, her sweet treats have raised an incredible £92,500 to fund research into the disease, including £4,500 in 2021.

That sum is considerably down on the money Fiona would have expected to raise in a year prior to the pandemic, when she made two batches of tablet for sale every day.

Hitting the £100,000 mark

Much of Fiona’s fundraising was done through selling tablet at events – something that has been virtually impossible over the last two years due to Covid.

Now, as she approaches her 20th anniversary as a one-woman tablet-making machine, Fiona feels the time is right to hang up her apron.

Fiona is aiming to reach £100,000 this year.

But not until she has hit the £100,000 mark which has long been her target.

Fiona explains: “I have £7,500 left to raise to get to £100,000. I just don’t know if I’ll make it this year.

“All it takes is another lockdown or further social distancing restrictions and it becomes so much harder.

Fiona raised £4,500 for breast cancer research in 2021.

“I raised £9,500 in 2019, which was my best ever year, but then Covid hit and I haven’t managed to match that in the last two years combined.

“I couldn’t get started until last May due to restrictions. I’m well known in the local running community for selling tablet at big races but there weren’t any I could go to last year.”

Supporting the local community

As a result of the difficulties she’s facing due to Covid, Fiona has set up a JustGiving page where supporters can donate money and be a part of helping her reach her goal.

Fiona continues: “I have long thought that either 20 years or £100,000 would be a good place to stop. With the difficulties in place now, 2022 will likely be my last year.

“I would dearly love to hit my target before I stop. So, hopefully people won’t mind donating without getting a bag of tablet for their money!

Fiona is determined to reach her fundraising goal in 2022.

“All the money people give is going to the charity – or the cost of ingredients. So, we’re doing something good.

“And the money stays in the community, too. It’s doing our local area good and they’re giving back to the community by buying tablet or donating.”

Fiona’s impact

Over 20 years, Fiona has had some real highlights throughout her fundraising.

She’s won awards and the money she’s raised has been used in funding critical drug trials.

Fiona even estimates she’s made enough tablet to stretch to the top of Ben Nevis and back.

Fiona at the No.1 Amazing Women Awards in 2020.

What started as a one-year effort has stretched into something Fiona never could have imagined when she began back in 2003.

She says: “Looking back, I would have told myself 20 years ago to get an electric mixer. Stop using a wooden spoon. If I had, I wouldn’t have as bad tennis elbow as I do!

“I just never dreamed it would go like this.”

Head to Fiona’s JustGiving page to donate and help her reach her goal.

