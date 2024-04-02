Is Monifieth gym David Lloyds worth more than £140 to join and get full access to classes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Monifieth gym David Lloyds worth more than £140 to join and get full access to classes?

What did our writer Kaya Macleod make of the high-end gym on the border between Dundee and Angus?

Kaya Macleod visited David Lloyd to see what the gym had to offer. Image: Kaya Macleod/ DC Thomson.
By Kaya Macleod

Exercising whether that be at the gym or going for a swim is a terrific way to get active and start living a healthier lifestyle.

David Lloyd fitness centres are renowned for their amenities, kid-friendly programmes, and overall availability of everything you need.

I visited David Lloyd’s in Monifieth recently to review its offering.

I wanted to find out if a higher-end fitness facility is worth the price or if money would be better spent on a more budget-friendly gym.

David Lloyd’s: A wellness destination

David Lloyd’s based in Monifieth presents itself as an all-inclusive wellness destination, offering much more than just a gym.

Showing off its outstanding fitness facilities, including its high-tech equipment and extensive range of fitness classes, David Lloyd caters to individual needs.

The gym is incomparable as it offers facilities that basic gyms don’t.

It has luxury facilities including swimming pools, a spa service and tennis courts.

Indoor facilities include tennis courts. Image: Kaya Macleod/ DC Thomson.

What’s the price of a membership?

I decided to use a guest pass to see if the gym was really cost-effective.

But it is hard to find out the prices for different memberships as David Lloyd doesn’t advertise them clearly.

The things you can and cannot access depend on your membership.

The platinum membership gives an individual unlimited and unrestricted access to the club.

You can also have full use of the gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and all classes including racquet sports.

This membership costs around £76 a month, with a £65 joining fee.

But if playing racquet sports or swimming is not your thing, they also offer a club membership.

This gives you access to the gym only and all of the classes between 11 am – 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

Everyone has options at the gym, whether they prefer cardio or heavy lifting. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

For the club membership, it costs £44 per month, with a £110 joining fee.

Cleanliness and Atmosphere: 10/10

I have nothing but praise for the courteous and helpful service provided by the David Lloyd Gym staff in Dundee.

You can see they go above and beyond to make sure every member feels appreciated and supported, whether it’s helping with equipment use, responding to enquiries, or offering advice on memberships.

There are hair dryers and GHD straighteners in the women’s locker rooms. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

The hairdryers and GHD straighteners in the women’s changing rooms are a nice touch especially if you are heading to work after your workout!

The welcoming receptionists made me feel comfortable going to a gym I had never been to before when I first walked in.

You can see the facilities are kept in excellent condition and are kept clean, which makes for a comfortable and hygienic workout environment.

Exercise options: 10/10

Every fitness need is met by the impressive array of facilities at David Lloyd gym.

There is definitely something for everyone, from its opulent swimming pools and spa facilities to its well-equipped cardio and weight training zones.

Even though the gym was packed when I visited at lunch, there was still plenty of room for workouts on the spacious floor.

The gym is spacious and has enough room for all the machines. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

There are also plenty of options for different workouts on the squash courts, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, and group exercise studios.

Class offerings: 9/10

There is a class to fit every taste and fitness level, ranging from mind-body exercises like yoga and Pilates to high-energy group fitness classes like spinning and HIIT.

Unfortunately, since I had just missed Pilates, there were no classes in session when I went to the gym. I definitely would have loved to try that.

Providing a family-friendly environment makes it an attractive option for parents looking to make time for their fitness journey, without compromising family time, is important.

Blaze HITT is one of the classes offered at the gym. Image: Kaya Macleod/ DC Thomson.

With services like massages and facials, the spa facilities offer a much-needed break for rest and renewal, assisting customers in decompressing after a demanding day.

However, the premium experience comes at a higher cost, reflecting the services offered by David Lloyd.

