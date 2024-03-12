Does ‘no frills’ Puregym Dundee deliver everything fitness fans need for a bargain price?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Does ‘no frills’ Puregym Dundee deliver everything fitness fans need for a bargain price?

What did our writer Kaya Macleod make of budget-friendly PureGym in Dundee city centre?

Kaya Macleod tried out what PureGym had to offer. Image: Kaya Macleod/ DC Thomson.
By Kaya Macleod

Taking yourself to the gym is a great way to kickstart a healthy lifestyle and maintain a robust hobby.

Selecting the perfect gym may be compared to discovering a secret treasure trove when it comes to fitness.

Pure Gym is one the heavyweights of the fitness business, providing a special mix of facilities, programmes, and membership benefits.

Recently I went along to one of them, PureGym Dundee, to review its offering.

I wanted to find out if it is a good, budget-friendly gym or if money would be better spent on a more costly fitness facility.

Is PureGym budget-friendly fitness?

PureGym prides itself on providing a no-frills, affordable fitness for members dedicated to achieving their health goals.

Situated conveniently in West Marketgait, Dundee. PureGym offers 24/7 access, accommodating even the busiest of schedules.

The gym provides an extensive array of equipment, ranging from modern cardio machines to a wide selection of free weights making sure members have everything they need for a successful workout session.

The gym has options for everyone. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

How much is a membership?

There are three different options for memberships: Off-peak, Core and Plus.

The off-peak membership is from £15.99 a month with no joining fee. It allows you to use the gym at limited times.

You’ll gain full access to your chosen gym, including all facilities and will not face any time restrictions with a Core Membership.

At most gyms, you also have access to all classes as part of a Core Membership.

This membership costs £20.99 a month.

The slightly more expensive membership is the Plus which costs around £26.99 a month. There is also no joining fee with this option.

This membership gains you access to other PureGyms, access to free workouts and plans and allows you to bring four friends to train with you a month, as well as instructor-led classes.

Inside PureGym Dundee, West Marketgait. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

Cleanliness: 9/10

I thought PureGym was relatively clean with well-maintained facilities and regular sanitation protocols.

The equipment was thoroughly cleaned and sanitised on a regular basis, to guarantee that every member works out in a hygienic environment.

The changing rooms were also reasonably secure and clean.

Class offerings: 9/10

There are many classes offered by the gym, each with a different set of goals.

I decided to give the Legs, Bums and Tums class a shot. It is said to burn about 125 calories in 30 minutes. I definitely felt this!

We did a variety of exercises including lunge jumps, speed skaters and mountain climbers, which targeted strengthening the legs and tightening the tummy and glutes.

After the class, my tummy felt so tight and my legs were really sore I felt like I had worked those areas.

This was a lively and enjoyable class. This programme is a terrific way to work out and have fun.

I found it to be a perfect class for all fitness levels.

A quick look inside one of the spin studios in PureGym Dundee. Image: Kaya Macleod/ DC Thomson.

Atmosphere: 6/10

PureGym describes their gyms as being friendly, supportive, and judgement-free spaces where everybody can come in, work out and leave feeling good.

But when I first walked into the gym, I felt that this was not the case; the atmosphere was really strange, and it was not welcoming.

Once I put my belongings in the changing rooms I went up to the treadmills where there was one member of staff who was not the friendliest.

But I know everyone is just there for a workout, so I did consider that.

It’s safe to say that those looking for a more lavish experience—like swimming or cooling off in the pool – may be put off by the lack of luxuries like a sauna or swimming pool.

But for people solely focused on their fitness targets without needing extra perks, PureGym remains a solid choice.

You will find automated access pods / speed gates at the entrance of PureGym in Dundee
You will find automated access pods/speed gates at the entrance of PureGym in Dundee. Image: Kaya Macleod/ DC Thomson.

Tailoring fitness experiences is important

Choosing between a luxury gym and a budget-friendly one ultimately boils down to individual preferences and priorities.

But Pure Gym definitely appeals to budget-conscious people seeking a straightforward workout experience.

Dundee’s PureGym offers a fitness scene with something for everyone.

