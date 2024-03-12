Dundee buses rode to residents’ rescue – and made trams a thing of the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee buses rode to residents’ rescue – and made trams a thing of the past

New buses were ordered when Dundee housing schemes sprung up and they were universally popular with passengers. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A new Travel Dundee single decker bus 139 sprints along Arthurstone Terrace in Dundee in 1997.
In a view long gone, a new Travel Dundee single decker bus 139 sprints along Arthurstone Terrace in 1997. Image: Derek Simpson.

Dundee is Scotland’s oldest city and so it could not be said to have been growing up by the 1950s – but it was growing.

The city’s boundaries and housing were extending and transport links had to be improved.

Dundee’s fleet of trams was, in some cases, more than 50 years old and could not provide areas like Fintry and Kirkton with access to the city centre.

Decentralisation of industry legislation changed the city’s industrial landscape as firms like NCR, Timex and Holo-Krome transformed the manufacturing sector.

Urban renewal was accelerated and people moved in droves from the decaying heart of the city to the brave new world of electronics on the boundary.

So new buses were ordered.

They arrived in large numbers and were universally popular with passengers.

Dundonians were backing the bus and time was up for the trams era.

Derek Simpson has written extensively about Dundee buses.

He has collected 10,000 photographs of the city’s fleet during his lifetime.

Buses took off in Dundee schemes

He said the bus network became fully established in the 1930s when housing estates sprang up on land at Beechwood, Craigiebank, Linlathen and Mid Craigie.

The council built thousands upon thousands of houses in new schemes from 1948.

Tenements allowed for lots of living space to be constructed on small areas of land.

A black and white picture of the number 5 double decker bus in Whitfield, Dundee
When the bus service to Whitfield began in 1969 it was originally numbered 5. Image: Derek Simpson.

“This meant that there was a big demand from the new residents who required transport to and from school, work, nights out and shopping,” said Derek.

“Due to the huge cost of establishing a tram infrastructure beyond their existing network, it was decided that buses were going to be the most cost-effective solution.

“New bus services were established, starting with Blackshade in February 1946, Fintry in September 1949 and Camperdown in April 1953.

A green Bus 206 on its way back to Downfield, Dundee, in the early 1970s.
Bus 206 on its way back to Downfield in the early 1970s. Image: Derek Simpson.

“By the early 1950s with the city’s boundaries and housing extending way beyond the original tram routes it was no real surprise the transport future lay with the buses.

“In 1955 the withdrawal of the trams from the Blackness to Downfield route in favour of new buses was called an experiment.

The end of the line for trams was coming…

“The reality was that once the decision was taken, there was no going back.

“Within 12 months the trams in Dundee would be no more.”

A blue double decker bus sits in Linton Road in Dryburgh, where the terminus for services 2-4 was in the 1980s.
Linton Road in Dryburgh was the terminus for services 2-4 in the 1980s. Image: Derek Simpson.

A study was led by transport consultant Colonel Robert McCreary.

It showed the cost of trams compared with the bus service was 26.700 and 21.204 old pence per mile and 95% of daily passengers preferred the buses.

The trams were mothballed

As a result, he advocated abandoning the tramway system.

The last tram ran from Maryfield to Lochee in October 1956.

The fleet was piled up afterwards and burned in a field at Marchbanks.

A blue Bus 21 on the Forfar Road before it was a four-lane dual carriageway.
Bus 21 on the Forfar Road before it was a four-lane dual carriageway. Image: Derek Simpson.

“New buses arrived in large numbers and were universally liked by the passengers and so the rest is history,” said Derek.

“The buses were able to reach places the trams were unlikely ever to have reached, forcing them to be consigned to history – in Dundee, at least.”

Tower blocks begin to rise across Dundee…

Dundee’s landscape changed dramatically the following decade.

Multi-storey blocks rose up including Menzieshill where a new bus service was introduced in March 1968.

Birkdale Place being re-laid as bus 140 picks up its passengers.
Birkdale Place being re-laid as bus 140 picks up its passengers. Image: Derek Simpson.

Bus routes to Ardler and Whitfield followed in April 1969.

The 1A, 1B and 2 served the six 17-storey slab blocks which were the centrepiece of the Ardler estate.

The 15, 16 and 17 served the hexagonal pre-fab blocks of the Skarne area, an infamous part of Whitfield.

Complaints from angry bus passengers

August 1974 brought a service to the new houses being built along Nursery Road and beyond into Barnhill.

Dundee Corporation Transport Department struggled at times to get the correct frequency on these new routes.

It was often “purely down to guesswork”.

Derek said it was also critical that the route ran economically given the department’s financial position, which didn’t always make them popular.

A cream and blue Bus 45 heads along Alexander Street on its way to Downfield, Dundee, in 1987
Bus 45 heads along Alexander Street on its way to Downfield in 1987. Image: Derek Simpson.

“The Courier and Evening Telegraph letters pages, back in the day, was full of complaints from angry passengers in the new schemes,” said Derek.

“They either had to wait for ages for a bus or if one arrived it was full and would pass them by and make them late for work, school, social gatherings and so on.

“The last bus to the schemes at the weekends could be a rather colourful affair.

“Those who had enjoyed a good night out in the city centre on a Friday and Saturday were keen to show their singing talents to anyone who would listen.

“Not that there was any option!”

Negotiating its way on Berwick Drive is the 15 Whitfield bus, a cream and blue double decker
Negotiating its way on Berwick Drive is the 15 Whitfield bus. Image: Derek Simpson.

Bus travel has significantly dropped since the housing schemes were built.

Car ownership has progressively increased.

Is it the end of the road for bus services?

“In the 1960s the frequency levels of the most popular bus routes was between four to eight minutes at peak times,” said Derek.

“During the rush hour there were duplicate buses mopping up any passengers the scheduled service could not pick up.

“Contrast that with today’s frequency.

“You would be lucky to see a bus every 15 minutes and sometimes even longer.”

Although car seems to be king nowadays, Dundonians of all ages will likely have used the bus at some time in their life.”

Author Derek Simpson

That said, there is still an enduring fondness for Dundee’s buses.

Derek added: “One of the reasons often cited for this is the fact that many of Dundee’s most popular bus routes retain the same numbers as they did over 60 years ago.

“For example, the Downfield to Blackness bus service that replaced the trams in 1955 was numbered 22 and it is almost the same route today as it was back then.

“Although it now goes to Ninewells Hospital through Menzieshill.”

Heading around Stack Leisure Park is bus 2, with Fatty Arbuckle's in the background.
Heading around Stack Leisure Park is bus 2 with Fatty Arbuckle’s in the background. Image: Derek Simpson.

Many routes have come and gone where great factories like Timex used to reign.

There was no longer the need or demand for special works services for employees.

Special school services are similarly only a shadow of what used to operate.

Bus 57 on its way to Dundee city centre with the Whitfield multis still standing.
Bus 57 on its way to the city centre with the Whitfield multis still standing. Image: Derek Simpson.

“Although car seems to be king nowadays, Dundonians of all ages will likely have used the bus at some time in their life, whether it was to get to school, work and even going out with friends,” said Derek.

“The familiarity and fondness for the bus is something that crosses the generations.

“Arguably to this day, the bus still plays a vital part in keeping people connected.”

Conversation