Aberfeldy shooting: Residents warned over ‘gossip’ as police prepare for fresh appeal into Brian Low murder

Mr Low was shot dead as he walked his dog Millie in the Pitilie area close to the Perthshire town on February 17.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brian Low and the scene of his murder near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low and Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Low and the scene of his murder near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low and Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Aberfeldy residents have been warned against indulging in “rumour and gossip” as police prepare for a renewed push into the murder of Brian Low.

Police Scotland is expected to issue a fresh appeal for information in the coming days, more than three weeks on from Mr Low’s death.

Officers say “extensive inquiries” are continuing following the shooting of the retired groundsman on a dirt track near his Pitilie home.

The Courier is aware of rumours circulating in the area about who could be responsible for the crime.

And a former police superintendent says locals must avoid making “wild comments” about the case.

‘Police require facts’

Aberfeldy councillor John Duff said: “I am aware of some of the rumour and gossip being voiced locally about this murder.

“This type of speculation is never helpful but, sadly, is typical of an incident such as this, where there is mystery surrounding the motive for Mr Low’s death.

“What the police require are facts. Were you in the area at the time?

Brian Low death
Aberfeldy councillor John Duff. Image: John Duff

“Did you see anything suspicious? Do you know anything about the crime?”

He added: “It is not the job of the police to comment on rumour and speculation and I would ask people to refrain from venturing their uninformed opinions on the matter.

“The police have a hard job to do as it is and wild comments can only hamper their inquiries and make the task even more difficult.”

Fresh police appeal possible

Mr Low was shot dead as he walked his dog Millie in the Pitilie area, close to the Perthshire town, on February 17.

His death was initially treated as non-suspicious until a post mortem carried out days later, on February 23, revealed he had been shot.

Brian Low death
Police at the scene in the Pitilie area. Image|: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

On Monday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are considering a refreshed appeal over the next couple of days.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and there are still detectives and uniformed officers in the area.”

Concern over police handling

Residents and business owners in Aberfeldy have spoken of their confusion at the police handling of Mr Low’s murder.

Mr Duff, who served with Strathclyde Police for 30 years before retiring in 2011 as superintendent, says the tragedy has rocked the community.

The councillor said: “The events surrounding the delay in establishing Mr Low’s death as a murder are certainly unusual, especially as he had been shot.

“However, I am sure there are circumstances which can explain why this was not immediately obvious.

“Whatever the reasons, it is unfortunate that the delay in establishing this has probably resulted in the loss of crime scene evidence making detection harder.”

He added: “It is therefore vital that anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows anything about the motive for the killing comes forward.

“The family and the community need answers.

“The circumstances surrounding the murder of Mr Low continue to be a mystery and one that has rocked this quiet rural community to the core.

Police at the scene. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Violence of this nature is virtually unheard of here and the news has shaken many people, especially those living near to the scene, as it’s an isolated area.

“Police officers have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the Pitilie area and in the town and this has been reassuring to locals.”

DCI Martin Macdougall, who is leading the investigation, last week urged the public to help officers solve the case.

Brian Low death
DCI Martin Macdougall at a press conference in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “I would like to repeat our earlier appeal for anyone who feels they have any information that would be helpful in this case to contact us directly.”

Police have provided a portal for anyone wishing to share any information with them.

Last month, Mr Low’s niece Jacqui Low told us: “We are at a complete loss as to how this has happened to Brian.

“His partner and brothers are devastated and appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward.

“His devoted dog, Millie, stayed by his side for as long as she was allowed and is being cared for by his immediate family.”

