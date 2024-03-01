Aberfeldy shooting: Timeline of events in Brian Low murder

More details have emerged about the timeline of events surrounding the murder of Brian Low near Aberfeldy.

Mr Low, 65, was shot dead as he walked his dog Millie in the Pitilie area close to the Perthshire town.

A murder investigation has been launched by police.

We take a chronological look at what has happened in the case so far.

Saturday February 17: Brian Low shot dead

Mr Low was walking on a remote dirt track close to his home in the Pitilie area with black Labrador Millie when he was shot dead at around 8.30am.

Emergency services, including an ambulance, were called but Mr Low was pronounced dead.

Police initially treated his death as medical-related due to the way his body “presented” at the scene.

Officers have not revealed who raised the alarm or any details about the weapon used to shoot Mr Low.

Wednesday February 21: Medical examination of body

A medical examination took place on Mr Low’s body.

It has not been confirmed why this took place four days after the death.

This examination established that Mr Low had injuries “consistent with being fatally shot”.

Wednesday February 21: Police set up cordon at scene

Police established a cordon on the remote dirt track where Mr Low died after suspicions about the nature of the death.

Friday February 23: Post-mortem confirms shooting

Due to the suspicions raised in Wednesday’s examination, a post-mortem was held on Friday to establish a cause of death.

This involved two pathologists, which is required where criminal prosecution is likely in a case, to ensure evidence is corroborated.

A post-mortem takes place in a mortuary examination room which is similar to a hospital environment.

The pathologists involved in Mr Low’s post-mortem confirmed on Friday evening that he had been shot by a third party.

A murder investigation was launched.

Saturday February 24: Family informed

Family liaison police officers informed Mr Low’s next of kin about the murder investigation on Saturday afternoon.

Monday February 26: Public portal set up

Police Scotland set up an online portal – named Operation Newlane – for the public to be able to submit information about the case.

Tuesday February 27: Police announce murder inquiry

Police issued a statement just after 2pm to announce they had launched a murder inquiry.

This was the first time the wider public or the media had been informed about Mr Low’s death and the fact it was being treated as suspicious.

It emerged later that day Mr Low had worked as a groundsman on Edradynate Estate, which is a few miles outside Aberfeldy, for more than 20 years.

Wednesday February 28: Police release more details on sequence of events

Police Scotland released more details about the sequence of events that led to Mr Low’s murder being announced.

More tributes were paid to Mr Low as locals came to terms with the shock around Mr Low’s murder.

Thursday February 29: Family speak for first time

Mr Low’s family spoke for the first time.

His niece, Jacqui Low, who lives in Fife, told The Courier the family were “at a complete loss” over the shooting, adding that they were “devastated”.

Thursday February 29: Police admit evidence may have been lost

A media conference was held in Perth at 11am, where DCI Martin MacDougall and CI Greg Burns answered questions about the murder for the first time.

The officers admitted that the time between the death and suspicions being raised may have led to evidence being lost from the scene.