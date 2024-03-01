Aberfeldy shooting: Timeline of events in Brian Low murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy shooting: Timeline of events in Brian Low murder

A closer look at the often confusing developments following the death of the 65-year-old.

Brian Low was shot dead near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brian Low was shot dead near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland

More details have emerged about the timeline of events surrounding the murder of Brian Low near Aberfeldy.

Mr Low, 65, was shot dead as he walked his dog Millie in the Pitilie area close to the Perthshire town.

A murder investigation has been launched by police.

We take a chronological look at what has happened in the case so far.

Saturday February 17: Brian Low shot dead

Mr Low was walking on a remote dirt track close to his home in the Pitilie area with black Labrador Millie when he was shot dead at around 8.30am.

Emergency services, including an ambulance, were called but Mr Low was pronounced dead.

Police initially treated his death as medical-related due to the way his body “presented” at the scene.

Officers have not revealed who raised the alarm or any details about the weapon used to shoot Mr Low.

The remote area where Brian Low was murdered. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Wednesday February 21: Medical examination of body

A medical examination took place on Mr Low’s body.

It has not been confirmed why this took place four days after the death.

This examination established that Mr Low had injuries “consistent with being fatally shot”.

Wednesday February 21: Police set up cordon at scene

Police established a cordon on the remote dirt track where Mr Low died after suspicions about the nature of the death.

Friday February 23: Post-mortem confirms shooting

Due to the suspicions raised in Wednesday’s examination, a post-mortem was held on Friday to establish a cause of death.

This involved two pathologists, which is required where criminal prosecution is likely in a case, to ensure evidence is corroborated.

A post-mortem takes place in a mortuary examination room which is similar to a hospital environment.

The pathologists involved in Mr Low’s post-mortem confirmed on Friday evening that he had been shot by a third party.

A murder investigation was launched.

A tent and a police van on the track where Mr Low died. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Saturday February 24: Family informed

Family liaison police officers informed Mr Low’s next of kin about the murder investigation on Saturday afternoon.

Monday February 26: Public portal set up

Police Scotland set up an online portal – named Operation Newlane – for the public to be able to submit information about the case.

Tuesday February 27: Police announce murder inquiry

Police issued a statement just after 2pm to announce they had launched a murder inquiry.

This was the first time the wider public or the media had been informed about Mr Low’s death and the fact it was being treated as suspicious.

It emerged later that day Mr Low had worked as a groundsman on Edradynate Estate, which is a few miles outside Aberfeldy, for more than 20 years.

Police in forensics suits at the murder scene. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Wednesday February 28: Police release more details on sequence of events

Police Scotland released more details about the sequence of events that led to Mr Low’s murder being announced.

More tributes were paid to Mr Low as locals came to terms with the shock around Mr Low’s murder.

Thursday February 29: Family speak for first time

Mr Low’s family spoke for the first time.

His niece, Jacqui Low, who lives in Fife, told The Courier the family were “at a complete loss” over the shooting, adding that they were “devastated”.

Police chiefs faced the media on Thursday February 29. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Thursday February 29: Police admit evidence may have been lost

A media conference was held in Perth at 11am, where DCI Martin MacDougall and CI Greg Burns answered questions about the murder for the first time.

The officers admitted that the time between the death and suspicions being raised may have led to evidence being lost from the scene.

More from Perth & Kinross

Eve Muirhead holding bagpipes next to Mille Nicolson in Scottish country dancing dress
Eve Muirhead lends bagpipe backing to Perth dancer's charity challenge
Forensics at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney condemns police over 'unfathomable' Aberfeldy shooting failures
DCI Martin Macdougall and CI Greg Burns at a police press conference for the Aberfeldy murder of Brian Low. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Aberfeldy shooting: Q&A with senior cops leading Brian Low murder probe
Perth prison exterior
Perth prisoners caught with phones, SIM cards and home-made booze in cells
Protester holding placard which reads 'PH8 said no'
Tay Forest National Park bid submitted, despite Perth council HQ protest
Humza Yousaf faced questions of the murder inquiry in parliament. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Aberfeldy shooting: Humza Yousaf admits there are questions for cops over murder probe
DCI Martin Macdougall and CI Greg Burns at a police press conference for the Aberfeldy murder of Brian Low, and a forensics officer at the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Police admit evidence may have been lost at murder scene
Brian Low, 65, was murdered near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Family of Aberfeldy murder victim 'at a complete loss' over shooting of retired groundsman,…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Cannabis dealer Picture shows; William Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/02/2024
19-day Perth cannabis dealer incriminated by tell-tale texts and bank records
Gorton was an Explorer Scout leader at the time of the allegations. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth Scout leader appears in court accused of sexual communications with child