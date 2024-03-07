Detectives go door to door as Aberfeldy murder hunt continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detectives go door to door as Aberfeldy murder hunt continues

"It will obviously take us some time to get round everyone."

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police in Aberfeldy town centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police in Aberfeldy town centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Detectives are going door to door in Aberfeldy as their hunt for clues in the murder of Brian Low continues.

Retired groundsman Mr Low, 65, was shot dead as he walked his dog in the Pitilie area outside the town on February 17.

Nearly three weeks on, police have yet to make an arrest.

Speaking to The Courier on Thursday, DCI Martin Macdougall, who is leading the investigation, said he was continuing to ask for the public’s help in solving the case.

He said: “I would like to repeat our earlier appeal for anyone who feels they have any information that would be helpful in this case to contact us directly.

Aberfeldy murder victim Brian Low.
Aberfeldy groundsman Brian Low. Image: Jacqui Low

Detective urges public to contact police ‘any way they choose’ over Aberfeldy shooting

“We currently have Major Investigation Team officers in Aberfeldy going round door to door speaking with local residents.

“It will obviously take us some time to get round everyone so in the meantime, if people can come to us, that would be much quicker.

“The public can contact us any way they choose.

We have also provided a portal for easier digital access but we appreciate not everyone has access to the technology to utilise this.

DCI Martin Macdougall is continuing to investigate the Aberfeldy shooting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We have nothing fresh to issue at this stage and our initial appeal still stands.

“We can only reiterate that we are very keen to speak to anyone who has any information in connection with this incident.”

Residents in the town say they have had police at their door as part of the investigation – but very little new information has been revealed.

One woman said: “The police have been going door to door where I stay.

‘It is still the talk of the town’

“They were simply asking what I was aware of in this case.

“I told them I knew none of the people involved and had no knowledge of what had happened.

“Police have been here for several days now so I hope they are getting closer to finding out what happened.”

Another resident said: “It is still the talk of the town and people are very anxious about what has happened.

“This is a major incident anywhere, never mind in a small town like Aberfeldy.”

Police remain at the scene of the shooting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

DCI Macdougall added: “Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives.

“Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have.”

Last week, officers admitted some evidence may have been lost at the crime scene after Mr Low’s death was initially treated as non-suspicious.

One retired police officer has given his take on how he would have handled a scene like the one at Aberfeldy.

