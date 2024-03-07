Detectives go door to door as Aberfeldy murder hunt continues

Detectives are going door to door in Aberfeldy as their hunt for clues in the murder of Brian Low continues.

Retired groundsman Mr Low, 65, was shot dead as he walked his dog in the Pitilie area outside the town on February 17.

Nearly three weeks on, police have yet to make an arrest.

Speaking to The Courier on Thursday, DCI Martin Macdougall, who is leading the investigation, said he was continuing to ask for the public’s help in solving the case.

He said: “I would like to repeat our earlier appeal for anyone who feels they have any information that would be helpful in this case to contact us directly.

“We currently have Major Investigation Team officers in Aberfeldy going round door to door speaking with local residents.

“It will obviously take us some time to get round everyone so in the meantime, if people can come to us, that would be much quicker.

“The public can contact us any way they choose.

“We have also provided a portal for easier digital access but we appreciate not everyone has access to the technology to utilise this.

“We have nothing fresh to issue at this stage and our initial appeal still stands.

“We can only reiterate that we are very keen to speak to anyone who has any information in connection with this incident.”

Residents in the town say they have had police at their door as part of the investigation – but very little new information has been revealed.

One woman said: “The police have been going door to door where I stay.

“They were simply asking what I was aware of in this case.

“I told them I knew none of the people involved and had no knowledge of what had happened.

“Police have been here for several days now so I hope they are getting closer to finding out what happened.”

Another resident said: “It is still the talk of the town and people are very anxious about what has happened.

“This is a major incident anywhere, never mind in a small town like Aberfeldy.”

DCI Macdougall added: “Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives.

“Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have.”

Last week, officers admitted some evidence may have been lost at the crime scene after Mr Low’s death was initially treated as non-suspicious.

One retired police officer has given his take on how he would have handled a scene like the one at Aberfeldy.

