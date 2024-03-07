I investigated murders in Tayside for 20 years – this is how I would have handled situation like Aberfeldy shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I investigated murders in Tayside for 20 years – this is how I would have handled situation like Aberfeldy shooting

Aberfeldy groundsman Brian Low, 65, was shot dead while walking his dog on a remote path in the rural Pitilie area on February 17.

Police in the Pitilie area near Aberfeldy after the murder of Brian Low. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police in the Pitilie area near Aberfeldy after the murder of Brian Low. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By a former Tayside Police detective

I was formerly a detective in Tayside Police serving 30 years, over 20 years of which was attached to the CID (Criminal Investigation Department).

I have been the investigating officer of numerous deaths, both natural and suspicious, during my time in the CID.

I cannot comment on what the procedures under Police Scotland are now.

However, I can give an anonymous account – based on my time with Tayside Police – of what is involved when officers are notified of a sudden death.

Aberfeldy murder victim Brian Low.
Aberfeldy groundsman Brian Low. Image: Jacqui Low

First stage in investigation

The first officers at the scene were usually uniformed police who initially attended along with an ambulance or doctor to confirm a death had occurred, with any injuries noted if seen.

If this death was not deemed suspicious, and was deemed to be as a result of a medical condition which the deceased had, the uniform officers would continue the inquiry, inform the deceased’s family and then speak to their doctor about the individual’s medical history.

If the doctor was satisfied the death had occurred as a result of a pre-existing medical condition they could grant a death certificate.

Should the doctor not grant a death certificate, a report would then be sent to the Prosecutor Fiscal who would decide whether or not to request a post-mortem depending on the circumstances.

If the incident was deemed suspicious and not health related, the CID would be requested to attend and take over the investigation.

[Note – A medical examination (not a full post-mortem) on Brian Low’s body took place four days after his death as it was still being treated as non-suspicious. It has not been confirmed who oversaw the examination, which established Mr Low had injuries “consistent with being fatally shot” thus escalating the case to a potential suspicious death.]

Should incident be escalated?

It should be mentioned that not all deaths are straightforward.

You would think that if a person had been shot you would notice this.

But it would depend on what someone was shot with – it could be either a large or small calibre firearm, an air weapon, cross bow or a catapult and it would also depend on where the deceased was hit.

What I always took cognisance of was the location of the body, the circumstances of where it was found and by who.

Police at the scene in Pitilie. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Where a body has been found – and if it looked suspicious – it was always better to err on the side of caution.

If things don’t look right, escalate the incident until proved otherwise.

This would entail making the detective chief inspector aware of the circumstances and asking for a pathologist to attend at the scene to examine the body along with scenes of crime officers/forensic team.

The Procurator Fiscal would also be informed at this stage if the circumstances pointed to a possible murder.

Protecting crime scene

A cordon would then immediately be placed around the area and a scene log commenced to control access and protect the possible crime scene until a full forensic search had taken place and any footprints, dropped items or other evidence could be found and recovered.

A pathologist would be requested to attend and examine the body in situ once it had been photographed.

The pathologist would examine the body and look for any signs of injuries which could have attributed to the death.

DCI Martin MacDougall and CI Greg Burns at a police press conference for the Aberfeldy murder of Brian Low. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson/Jacqui Low

In some cases, this may not always be found at the crime scene, and some signs may only emerge at the post-mortem.

The crime scene would stay in place until a full forensic examination took place and the body would only be moved after the pathologist had the opportunity to view the scene and body.

Only then would the body be recovered to the mortuary.

Post-mortem stage

The body would undergo a post-mortem either on the same day or 24 hours later when the full circumstances of how the deceased met their death were discovered.

The investigating officer would be present at the post-mortem along with a scene of crimes officer and the Procurator Fiscal, who would record any injuries and cause of death.

Normally the results of a post-mortem would be given to the next of kin – through a family liaison officer – as soon as possible.

I cannot recall any time when this information was held back from the family.

There may, however, be occasions when information is retained due to fears a line of inquiry could potentially be hindered if the facts are, at this stage, prejudicial.

This would normally be discussed with the Procurator Fiscal.

As far as the investigation into the incident in Aberfeldy is concerned, I must repeat that I have no knowledge of current Police Scotland procedures in relation to sudden deaths.

This is purely an insight into what happened when I was a detective in Tayside Police.

Conversation