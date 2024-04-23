MARTEL MAXWELL: Speculation over Fife star’s Baby Reindeer series was inevitable

It’s the talk – as they say – of the steamie.

From football sidelines at Montrose to my Hammer crew in Merseyside, the topic of conversation this week has been Netflix drama Baby Reindeer.

More specifically, the incredulity that the story of comedian Richard Gadd, originally from Wormit in Fife, and his stalking nightmare really happened.

Unusually, he plays the part of himself in this harrowing tale.

He does it exceptionally well, as does stalker ‘Martha’, played by Jessica Gunning, who has called it the role of a lifetime.

Not until I heard her interviewed did I realise she wasn’t Scottish, such was the authenticity of her accent in the series.

Testament to the portrayals, you have empathy for both – rooting for Gadd to escape her clutches, while praying Martha gets the help she so desperately needs.

I told my workmates I was on episode three.

They said to be aware, it gets much, much darker.

Darker? Martha had already become psychotically obsessed by Gadd, making for crossed legs and wincing from the sofa in anticipation of her next move against a likeable, gentle Gadd.

I’m all for a true crime dramatisation but there is something deeply unsettling about watching Baby Reindeer.

Not only is it true but 50 per cent of the stalker/stalkee relationship is played out by the real character.

And therein lies the problem: because of this set-up, we were always going to wonder what happened to the Martha and who she really is.

Irony to stalker being stalked

It’s unlikely series makers knew what a hit they’d have on their hands; how it would top Netflix viewing figures in the UK and America.

It has become a phenomenon and with this, the intrigue of Martha’s real identity is fast turning into a potentially catastrophic problem.

For show devotees and internet sleuths have made it their mission to ‘out’ Martha, posting her various social media accounts and selfies online.

Given this woman’s serious mental health issues, how do we reckon being outed to the world – being the subject of memes, opinions and jokes to a global audience – will play out?

Is there not a dark irony to the stalker being stalked?

Baby Reindeer is brilliant. It is important, shedding light on this issue and how, as the victim, there is often little you can do.

Gadd says he never hated ‘Martha’. What he went through was awful and some say Martha shouldn’t have as much public sympathy as she does.

They question if an obsessive man would garner the same empathy.

But he knew that she was ill – really, very ill – and he felt sorry for her because she was given no help or support. This too is an issue that needs highlighting and to change.

He never wanted her to be identified but surely it was only a matter of time.

Didn’t anyone question the possible interest in Martha that could be sparked and snowball?

Gadd deservedly is being applauded for his performance and his writing, but what about the woman he wanted to get help?

This level of attention would overwhelm the most stable of person, let alone one with existing and extreme mental health issues.

The series may have been a runaway hit – let’s just hope it’s not at Martha’s expense.