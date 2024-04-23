MARTEL MAXWELL: Speculation over Fife star’s Baby Reindeer series was inevitable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Speculation over Fife star’s Baby Reindeer series was inevitable

Netflix's Baby Reindeer series may have been a runaway hit - let’s just hope it’s not at Martha’s expense.

Wormit writer and comedian Richard Gadd stars in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
Wormit writer and comedian Richard Gadd stars in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
By Martel Maxwell

It’s the talk – as they say – of the steamie.

From football sidelines at Montrose to my Hammer crew in Merseyside, the topic of conversation this week has been Netflix drama Baby Reindeer.

More specifically, the incredulity that the story of comedian Richard Gadd, originally from Wormit in Fife, and his stalking nightmare really happened.

Unusually, he plays the part of himself in this harrowing tale.

He does it exceptionally well, as does stalker ‘Martha’, played by Jessica Gunning, who has called it the role of a lifetime.

Not until I heard her interviewed did I realise she wasn’t Scottish, such was the authenticity of her accent in the series.

Testament to the portrayals, you have empathy for both – rooting for Gadd to escape her clutches, while praying Martha gets the help she so desperately needs.

Gadd and Gunning in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix

I told my workmates I was on episode three.

They said to be aware, it gets much, much darker.

Darker? Martha had already become psychotically obsessed by Gadd, making for crossed legs and wincing from the sofa in anticipation of her next move against a likeable, gentle Gadd.

I’m all for a true crime dramatisation but there is something deeply unsettling about watching Baby Reindeer.

Not only is it true but 50 per cent of the stalker/stalkee relationship is played out by the real character.

And therein lies the problem: because of this set-up, we were always going to wonder what happened to the Martha and who she really is.

Irony to stalker being stalked

It’s unlikely series makers knew what a hit they’d have on their hands; how it would top Netflix viewing figures in the UK and America.

It has become a phenomenon and with this, the intrigue of Martha’s real identity is fast turning into a potentially catastrophic problem.

For show devotees and internet sleuths have made it their mission to ‘out’ Martha, posting her various social media accounts and selfies online.

Given this woman’s serious mental health issues, how do we reckon being outed to the world – being the subject of memes, opinions and jokes to a global audience – will play out?

Is there not a dark irony to the stalker being stalked?

Baby Reindeer is brilliant. It is important, shedding light on this issue and how, as the victim, there is often little you can do.

Gadd says he never hated ‘Martha’. What he went through was awful and some say Martha shouldn’t have as much public sympathy as she does.

They question if an obsessive man would garner the same empathy.

Gadd plays comedian Donny Dunn. Image: Ed Miller/Netflix

But he knew that she was ill – really, very ill – and he felt sorry for her because she was given no help or support. This too is an issue that needs highlighting and to change.

He never wanted her to be identified but surely it was only a matter of time.

Didn’t anyone question the possible interest in Martha that could be sparked and snowball?

Gadd deservedly is being applauded for his performance and his writing, but what about the woman he wanted to get help?

This level of attention would overwhelm the most stable of person, let alone one with existing and extreme mental health issues.

The series may have been a runaway hit – let’s just hope it’s not at Martha’s expense.

More from Opinion

Jim Spence launched X appeal for lost shoulder bag.
JIM SPENCE: How intrepid trio of Dundee priests solved man bag mystery
An inquiry into the Olympia has been agreed. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia probe must examine EVERYTHING - not just latest closure
ZX Spectrum.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I'm proud the ZX Spectrum was built in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB bus stops column Picture shows; Damaged bus stops column RB. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 19/04/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee kids need somewhere to go - 'blue-sky thinking' won't fix broken…
16
Artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
COURIER OPINION: New Dundee FC stadium plans are exciting – but scrutiny is crucial
32
Rishi Sunak House of Commons Westminster PMQs
ALASDAIR CLARK: Westminster feels like a dentist's waiting room as MPs await public verdict
The new sculpture in Broughty Ferry.
STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry sculpture was missed chance to support Dundee talent
4
Martel Maxwell praised staff at Perth Royal Infirmary.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Perth Royal Infirmary staff made me feel like I really mattered
2
SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart is upset privileged position threatened
3
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out…
20

Conversation