Fife star of Baby Reindeer urges fans to avoid speculation about show’s characters as police called over ‘abuse’

The Fife creator of Netflix hit Baby Reindeer has urged fans to avoid speculating about the real-life identities of the characters in his show.

Richard Gadd, from Wormit, wrote and stars in the drama – which details his true-to-life story of being stalked by a woman along with his experiences of being sexually assaulted.

Since the show became the most-watched programme on Netflix following its release earlier this month, fans have been speculating on social media about the real-life characters that inspired the drama.

Some have accused actor and director Sean Foley – Gadd’s friend – of being the inspiration behind the show’s abusive male character Darrien, due to his resemblance with actor Tom Goodman-Hill.

‘People I work with are unfairly getting caught up in speculation’

In a statement on his Instagram story, Gadd said: “People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

Posting on X, Foley wrote: “Police have been informed and are investigating all defamatory abusive and threatening posts against me.”

Fans have also been speculating about the real identity of Donny’s stalker Martha, played by Jessica Gunning.

Gadd debuted Baby Reindeer as a one-man play at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 but has since become a household name following the release of the Netflix show.