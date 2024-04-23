Fife star of Baby Reindeer urges fans to avoid speculation about show’s characters as police called over ‘abuse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fife star of Baby Reindeer urges fans to avoid speculation about show’s characters as police called over ‘abuse’

Richard Gadd says people he "loves and admires" are getting caught up in social media rumours.

By Ben MacDonald
Richard Gadd as Donny and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. Image: Ed Miller/Netflix
Richard Gadd as Donny and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. Image: Ed Miller/Netflix

The Fife creator of Netflix hit Baby Reindeer has urged fans to avoid speculating about the real-life identities of the characters in his show.

Richard Gadd, from Wormit, wrote and stars in the drama – which details his true-to-life story of being stalked by a woman along with his experiences of being sexually assaulted.

Since the show became the most-watched programme on Netflix following its release earlier this month, fans have been speculating on social media about the real-life characters that inspired the drama.

Some have accused actor and director Sean Foley – Gadd’s friend – of being the inspiration behind the show’s abusive male character Darrien, due to his resemblance with actor Tom Goodman-Hill.

‘People I work with are unfairly getting caught up in speculation’

In a statement on his Instagram story, Gadd said: “People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

Posting on X, Foley wrote: “Police have been informed and are investigating all defamatory abusive and threatening posts against me.”

Fans have also been speculating about the real identity of Donny’s stalker Martha, played by Jessica Gunning.

Gadd debuted Baby Reindeer as a one-man play at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 but has since become a household name following the release of the Netflix show.

More from TV & Film

Spencer Matthews aims to run 30 marathons in 30 days in the desert (Ian West/PA)
Spencer Matthews: Marathon challenge will push me after struggle with alcohol
Millie Gibson, Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)
Russell T Davies: New Doctor Who series is madder, wilder and funnier
Tori Spelling90210 stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling recalled how their friendship broke down (Strauss/Invision/AP)
90210 stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling recall how friendship broke down
Huw Edwards resigned from the BBC (Matt Crossick/PA)
Family of young person at centre of Huw Edwards furore ‘still suffering’
Alex Scott (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alex Scott says she is enjoying being more vulnerable in new relationship
Richard Madeley recalled his most memorable moment on Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)
Madeley on GMB anniversary: Ending minister interview is my most notable moment
Jay Brown has scattered his wife Lola Pearce-Brown’s ashes following him competing in the London Marathon on EastEnders (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)
Jay Brown scatters Lola’s ashes on EastEnders after London Marathon
Huw Edwards (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Huw Edwards: Former BBC flagship presenter’s four decades at the corporation
An inquest hearing into the death of Steve Dymond who died of an overdose after appearing on the Jeremy Kyle Show has heard that he felt ‘life was not worth living’ and had considered jumping out of the taxi on his way home (Jacob King/PA)
Jeremy Kyle guest felt life was ‘not worth living’ after appearing on show
Brenda Blethyn has announced that she will depart Vera after more than a decade starring in the long-running ITV detective show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Brenda Blethyn to quit Vera as long-running detective show films final series