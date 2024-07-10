Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage

By Press Association
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer suffered 'major panic attack' after blanking words on theatre stage (Ian West/PA)

Danny Dyer admitted he had a “major panic attack” after forgetting his lines on stage while he was performing a Harold Pinter play on Broadway – having taken drugs and stayed out the night before.

The former EastEnders star was cast as a waiter in Pinter’s Celebration at London’s Almeida Theatre, before it transferred to New York’s Lincoln Centre in 2001.

Dyer said he had never been to New York before and got “very excited”. “I took a lot of drugs out there,” the 46-year-old told the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.

Danny Dyer On Harold Pinter
Danny Dyer (left) and Harold Pinter (PA)

“I take it very seriously, my work, and I love it, and I strive to be better every night and I’d never got in a situation, I’d heard about people that had dried on stage because it’s a massive thing and all that, and it never happened to me.

“Anyway, I thought that I could sit up all night, smoking crack, and then walk on stage, and of course you can’t f***ing do that, it’s a ridiculous idea.”

Recounting the incident, Dyer said he “just didn’t have a clue what to say” on stage and realised he was letting down his cast mates who were in “horror”.

“I’d never had that feeling before. I loved showing off and then all of a sudden it’s like, so my lips started to go, because I was going to cry.”

Dyer said someone in the cast shouted the line to him.

Danny Dyer
Actor Danny Dyer in 2000 (PA)

“I said it and then I have to go off stage because I have to come back on again in a bit and I come off stage going, ‘I can’t go back on, I can’t, I just had a major major panic attack’, but I just had to get on with it,” he said.

“I thought, f***, you put yourself in this situation now get on with it.

“And then Harold came up to me after and he sort of gave me a cuddle and that made me worse, made me cry … and he went, ‘if ever there’s an ensemble piece, it’s this Danny’.”

Dyer described the experience as a “wake up call”.

“I have done many plays since (and) that fear has never left me”, he said.

“I think you need it because it makes you feel like you’re not bulletproof … I inflicted it on myself, but it was a major fail and it was something that I really did learn from.”

Dyer has previously spoken about the defining influence Pinter had on his life and career, and fronted a documentary about the playwright after his death in December 2008 at the age of 78.

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is available wherever you get your podcasts.