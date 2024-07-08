Suspect series two to show ’emotional journey in real time’ – Eddie Marsan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspect series two to show ’emotional journey in real time’ – Eddie Marsan

By Press Association
Dr Susannah Newman, played by Anne-Marie Duff, meets with Alistair Underwood, played by Eddie Marsan, in Suspect series two (Channel 4/PA)
Suspect series two will show “an emotional journey in real time” due to its “unique” filming structure, one of its stars, Eddie Marsan has said.

The Channel 4 show sees Anne-Marie Duff star as Dr Susannah Newman, who is on a quest to find the truth about her daughter’s tragic death before she embarks on her own mission to save a life after a mysterious new client called Jon Fallow (Dominic Cooper) makes a disturbing confession under hypnosis.

The new series will also star Episodes actress Tamsin Greig as Natasha Groves, Paddington 2 star Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves, Boiling Point’s Vinette Robinson as Louisa McAdams, For Life star Nicholas Pinnock as Joseph Buckley and Bodyguard actress Gina McKee as Kate.

The cast of Channel 4's Suspect series two
Speaking about the series’ “unique” format, Marsan, who plays Alistair Underwood, said its long scenes would show viewers events in real time.

“The long scenes can be challenging”, he said.

“There’s lots of showpiece dialogue, so it’s almost like working on a play, but I quite enjoy that.

“When an audience watches long scenes between actors, they can see the characters go through an emotional journey in real time.

“That puts the audience on the edge of their seat, as if they’re watching it for real.”

In Suspect’s first series the episodes were each less than 30-minutes long and featured just two main characters in a format known as a “two-hander”.

Duff, known for her roles in The Virgin Queen and Suffragette, said: “One of the lovely things about this show is that it has a very specific conceit.

“Most of the episodes are two-handers and that was set up in the first series and continued in the second series.

“It is a fantastic thing to see two actors really just playing with each other for a solid half an hour.

“For an actor, it’s blissful and rare on a tv or film set. The pedigree of actors that jumped on board was so exciting and really inspiring.

“I felt like I had to raise the bar each time and work really hard to match them.”

She said the second series would be a “continuation” from series one, but would have a “different flavour” and “different energy”.

Anne-Marie Duff in a white dress at the BAFTA television awards
The Channel 4 show sees Anne-Marie Duff star as Dr Susannah Newman, who is on a quest to find the truth about her daughter’s tragic death (Jeff Moore/PA)

Duff added: “It has a real female energy as it’s about a mother who is trying to reveal the truth.

“It’s thrilling but also profoundly moving and fascinating.”

Miller said he was attracted to the show purely for the fact he found it “really exciting”.

“I love thrillers and this is about as thrilling as it gets”, he said.

“There’s a sort of ever widening circle of light revealing more and more intrigue.

“I really like the structure of it from an acting point of view. It’s very unusual the way that it’s shot.

“It’s shot in very long takes with this sort of long, in depth two-hander scenes. You can really dig into the psychology. It’s very much digging into the psychology of the characters.”

Suspect series two, directed by Carolina Giammetta, begins Wednesday July 17 at 9pm to stream and watch live on Channel 4.