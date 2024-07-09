TV stars mingle with royalty while braving the weather at Wimbledon

TV stars Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham were pictured laughing and joking with Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as the rain poured on day nine of the championships.

Golden Globe winner Dunham debuted a new hairstyle, dying her brunette locks black and cutting a fringe, after recently shining a spotlight on living with Hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome on social media.

Dunham, who created, wrote and starred in the award-winning TV series Girls, appeared at Wimbledon alongside Fry, after the pair starred in the film Treasure earlier this year.

Michael McIntyre and Stephen Fry in the royal box on day nine of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sat on the other side of broadcaster Fry was comedian Michael McIntyre sporting a navy suit, as the pair were pictured laughing and joking behind Beatrice and AELTC chair Deborah Jevans.

The ninth day of the championships saw spectators wrapped up in waterproof ponchos and sheltering under umbrellas as the rain fell.

Among those braving the weather was actress Sienna Miller and her partner Oli Green, who were pictured shielding themselves from the weather under a branded umbrella.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green (Aaron Chown/PA)

The American-born actress, who grew up in England, most recently starred in Oscar-winner Kevin Costner’s western epic Horizon: An American Saga.

Miller and Green were seated in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, alongside broadcaster Adrian Chiles and Sir Cliff Richard – who returned after appearing on day two of the competition.

TV presenter Myleene Klass, Love Island star Olivia Attwood and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin also attended the championships on Tuesday.