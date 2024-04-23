Carnoustie schoolkids suffer sickness outbreak during Perthshire trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie schoolkids suffer sickness outbreak during Perthshire trip

At least one child was taken to hospital after the trip to Dalguise Activity Centre.

By Stephen Eighteen
Entrance to the Dalguise Activity Centre
Entrance to the Dalguise Activity Centre, where the outbreak took place. Image: Google Street View

Health authorities have been alerted after Carnoustie youngsters fell ill during a school trip to a Perthshire adventure centre.

Children from Burnside Primary School experienced diarrhoea, vomiting and severe stomach pains during and after their three-night Easter holiday stay at Dalguise Activity Centre, near Dunkeld.

It is believed they had gastroenteritis or norovirus.

At least one 11-year-old pupil was taken to Ninewells and another is thought to have stayed overnight at the Dundee hospital.

It is estimated that less than half of Burnside’s P7 pupils were healthy enough to attend school when classes returned for summer term on Monday.

PGL Dalguise said it contacted health authorities and undertook a deep clean of an infected area as soon as it was made aware of the issue.

It comes less than a year after Dalguise was forced to close temporarily due to several school children and staff falling ill with a sickness bug.

Youngster at Dalguise had ‘amazing time’ at the beginning

Youngsters arrived at Dalguise on Tuesday, April 16 and left the following Friday.

Admission was around £320 for each child.

One mother told The Courier they had to take their son to Ninewells after he initially had an “amazing time” at the centre.

“The symptoms started late Thursday evening and continued through the night,” she added.

“He had sickness and diarrhoea.”

Legionella Tayside Hospitals
He was initially taken to Kings Cross Hospital. Image: Google Maps

On Saturday she contacted NHS 24 who arranged an immediate appointment at King’s Cross Hospital, where the doctor referred him to Ninewells for that day.

Here he was prescribed with antibiotics to treat a bacterial infection.

She said on Monday: “He is still not 100%; today is the first day that he has done anything outside of his bed – except when I dragged him out to hospital.

“He still has diarrhoea but has managed to eat for the first time properly since Thursday evening.

“The activity centre definitely needs to be investigated – especially as it’s not the first time.”

Carnoustie mum: ‘Seeing your child go through so much pain is awful’

Another mother said her son felt nauseous on Thursday.

“Within five minutes” of arriving home on Friday he vomited and suffered severe diarrhoea, she added.

He continued to feel ill through the weekend.

Youngsters undertake outdoor activities at DGL Dalguise.

“My child is rarely unwell, so when he said he felt bad I knew he really was unwell,” she said.

“Seeing your child go through so much pain is awful.

“For many parents it’s the first time their child has been away from home so they are already worried that they will be okay – without having to agonise over them being sick due to cleanliness and general hygiene standards.

“This trip for the kids is eagerly awaited all year and buzz of excitement before they left was amazing.

“Instead of adventurous and fun memories all they will take away from this is how sick they were.

“Such a shame.”

Perthshire centre ‘undertook a deep clean’

A spokesperson for DGL Dalguise said: “We can confirm that there have been a few cases of sickness amongst one group of guests at our Dalguise centre.

“The safety and security of our guests and team is our number one priority, and as soon as we were made aware we informed the local health authorities, closed off the room and undertook a deep clean of the infected area.

“We are continuing to review the situation and are in close contact with the impacted school, and hope that all affected recover quickly.

“We can confirm that we have had no connected sickness amongst any of the other 450 guests, or team at the centre.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of children at Burnside Primary School with suspected cases of gastroenteritis or norovirus.

“The school is encouraging all families to follow public health advice in relation to any suspected cases of gastroenteritis or norovirus.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim vote is on Thursday. Image: PA
Angus Council by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?
Jenna Deacon (left) had her phone stolen at Terminal V festival. Image: Shutterstock/Jenna Deacon
Forfar woman's crime gang fears as phone stolen at music festival
Holyrood purdah
Voters prepare to go to the polls in Angus Council by-election
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr
New parole hearing date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass
11
Route 66 Car Wash in Arbroath.
Two people arrested after immigration raids in Arbroath and Perthshire
The 1917 showman's engine at Murton on the outskirts of Forfar. Image: Joseph Mitchell
Watch as excited Letham Primary pupils are chuffed by surprise school visit of 117-year-old…
Daniel McAleney was caught with the weapon in his cell at Perth Prison.
Angus firebomber had razor blade toothbrush in Perth Prison cell
All change for an exhibitor at the Kirriemuir event. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Model railway fans make tracks for Kirriemuir
Stephen McFarlane, Lesley Marr, David Cheape and Libby McAinsh at the restored Fairy Steps.
£19,000 lottery boost puts spring into Carnoustie Fairy Steps path project
Cumberland Close is the site of Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
More than 300 have say on Kirriemuir street name change as 'Butcher Cumberland' consultation…
3

Conversation