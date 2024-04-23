Perth racegoers warned of ‘significant delays’ due to gas works

Perth Festival racegoers have been warned of “significant delays” due to gas works in the city.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in operation on Isla Road and the Main Street/Strathmore Street junction for emergency SGN repair works.

The Council has warned these works will have an “unavoidable” impact on traffic in the area ahead of the event which starts on Wednesday.

Perth Festival runs between April 24 and April 26 at Perth Racecourse.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area, if possible, particularly during peak times.

Anyone who needs to use the roads has been advised to either car share or use public transport to reduce the number of vehicles in the area.

Those looking to attend the races have been advised to use the race day shuttle bus which runs from Perth Concert Hall out to Perth Racecourse.

Tickets for the shuttle bus must be purchased online in advance via the Perth Racecourse website.

A spokesperson for the council added: “Unfortunately, due to temporary traffic lights which have been put in place to support essential emergency repairs on the gas network on Isla Road near Quarrymill and at the Main Street/Strathmore Street junction, there is an unavoidable knock-on impact to traffic in this area.

“While our traffic and network team will do what they can to manually control the traffic signals on this route to manage the traffic as best as we can, it will not be possible to fully mitigate the volume of traffic.

“Road users should expect significant delays.”