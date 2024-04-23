Perth racegoers warned of ‘significant delays’ due to gas works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth racegoers warned of ‘significant delays’ due to gas works

Perth and Kinross Council says the emergency gas works will have an "unavoidable" impact on traffic.

By Kieran Webster
Horses racing at Perth Racecourse.
Perth Racecourse goers have been warned of disruption due to roadworks. Image: Perth Racecourse

Perth Festival racegoers have been warned of “significant delays” due to gas works in the city.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in operation on Isla Road and the Main Street/Strathmore Street junction for emergency SGN repair works.

The Council has warned these works will have an “unavoidable” impact on traffic in the area ahead of the event which starts on Wednesday.

Perth Festival runs between April 24 and April 26 at Perth Racecourse.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area, if possible, particularly during peak times.

The Isla Street junction in Perth.
Temporary traffic lights are currently in place on Isla Road and the Main Street/Strathmore Street junction. Image: Google Street View

Anyone who needs to use the roads has been advised to either car share or use public transport to reduce the number of vehicles in the area.

Those looking to attend the races have been advised to use the race day shuttle bus which runs from Perth Concert Hall out to Perth Racecourse.

Tickets for the shuttle bus must be purchased online in advance via the Perth Racecourse website.

A spokesperson for the council added: “Unfortunately, due to temporary traffic lights which have been put in place to support essential emergency repairs on the gas network on Isla Road near Quarrymill and at the Main Street/Strathmore Street junction, there is an unavoidable knock-on impact to traffic in this area.

“While our traffic and network team will do what they can to manually control the traffic signals on this route to manage the traffic as best as we can, it will not be possible to fully mitigate the volume of traffic.

“Road users should expect significant delays.”

