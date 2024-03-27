Perth Racecourse hails BIG advance ticket sales increase as countdown begins to 2024 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Racecourse hails BIG advance ticket sales increase as countdown begins to 2024 season

Racing begins at Perth on April 24.

By Reporter
The new season at Perth Racecourse is weeks away. Image: Perth Racecourse
The new season at Perth Racecourse is weeks away. Image: Perth Racecourse

A 34% increase in advance ticket sales for Gold Cup Day in June is the standout trend as Perth Racecourse gets set for the start of the 2024 racing season.

The ever-popular Perth Festival kicks off the new season on April 24, with £300,000 of prize money up for grabs when runners and riders from across the UK and Ireland flock to Perth for three days of racing.

The overall prize pot for the 2024 season is more than £950,000 for 13 fixtures, with a Perth Racecourse executive contribution of £549,273 (up from £532,769 in 2023), despite two fewer racedays (a change in BHA fixture policy resulted in the loss of two racedays).

Live music is again a feature of entertainment on race days, with Dundee-based band Milhouse Collective playing live in the Barn after racing on the final day of the Festival and, as recently announced, DJ Judge Jules taking to the stage after racing at Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day in May.

Racing will return to Perth within weeks. Image: Perth Racecourse

June sees the 25th anniversary of the Perth Gold Cup, raced on bet365 Perth Gold Cup Day, which appears to have captured the imagination of the racing public with a 34% increase in advance sales year-on-year across general admission and hospitality.

Racing on that Sunday afternoon is worth £100,000, with £34,000 for the Gold Cup alone.

Other season highlights include Family Raceday on the middle Sunday in July, when all children’s activities are free and there is free entry for under-18s, plus Stone of Destiny Raceday in August.

Perth Racecourse Director of Racing Matthew Taylor said: “Excitement here at Perth is already building ahead of the season, with a real focus on track action and achieving the best possible spectacle for racegoers.

“As everyone will recognise, it has been a tough and wet winter since we stopped racing in September. The entire racecourse team has worked really hard to get the Festival into the position it is in now, especially with our fantastic grounds team.

Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse is always a popular event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Our three-day Perth Festival is packed with highlights such as our richest ever card worth £114,000 on the Wednesday with the two listed feature races. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Perth in 2024 including our loyal racegoers whose support is hugely appreciated.”

There has been significant work carried out across the racecourse between the seasons with the most historic and listed stand on course, the Club Stand, enjoying a complete revamp, including replacing the old mahogany steppings (with wood being re-purposed for repairs and furniture at Scone Palace).

For Perth’s full 2024 fixture list and to purchase a ticket or raceday package, visit perth-races.co.uk