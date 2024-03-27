Perth Racecourse hails BIG advance ticket sales increase as countdown begins to 2024 season

A 34% increase in advance ticket sales for Gold Cup Day in June is the standout trend as Perth Racecourse gets set for the start of the 2024 racing season.

The ever-popular Perth Festival kicks off the new season on April 24, with £300,000 of prize money up for grabs when runners and riders from across the UK and Ireland flock to Perth for three days of racing.

The overall prize pot for the 2024 season is more than £950,000 for 13 fixtures, with a Perth Racecourse executive contribution of £549,273 (up from £532,769 in 2023), despite two fewer racedays (a change in BHA fixture policy resulted in the loss of two racedays).

Live music is again a feature of entertainment on race days, with Dundee-based band Milhouse Collective playing live in the Barn after racing on the final day of the Festival and, as recently announced, DJ Judge Jules taking to the stage after racing at Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day in May.

June sees the 25th anniversary of the Perth Gold Cup, raced on bet365 Perth Gold Cup Day, which appears to have captured the imagination of the racing public with a 34% increase in advance sales year-on-year across general admission and hospitality.

Racing on that Sunday afternoon is worth £100,000, with £34,000 for the Gold Cup alone.

Other season highlights include Family Raceday on the middle Sunday in July, when all children’s activities are free and there is free entry for under-18s, plus Stone of Destiny Raceday in August.

Perth Racecourse Director of Racing Matthew Taylor said: “Excitement here at Perth is already building ahead of the season, with a real focus on track action and achieving the best possible spectacle for racegoers.

“As everyone will recognise, it has been a tough and wet winter since we stopped racing in September. The entire racecourse team has worked really hard to get the Festival into the position it is in now, especially with our fantastic grounds team.

“Our three-day Perth Festival is packed with highlights such as our richest ever card worth £114,000 on the Wednesday with the two listed feature races. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Perth in 2024 including our loyal racegoers whose support is hugely appreciated.”

There has been significant work carried out across the racecourse between the seasons with the most historic and listed stand on course, the Club Stand, enjoying a complete revamp, including replacing the old mahogany steppings (with wood being re-purposed for repairs and furniture at Scone Palace).

For Perth’s full 2024 fixture list and to purchase a ticket or raceday package, visit perth-races.co.uk