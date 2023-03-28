Perth Racecourse reveals big sponsorship and tickets boost as punters prepare for 2023 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Racecourse reveals big sponsorship and tickets boost as punters prepare for 2023 season

Ticket sales are up by almost 40% ahead of Perth Racecourse's new season, which kicks off in April.

By Sean Hamilton
The 2023 season is now just weeks away at Perth Racecourse. Image: Perth Racecourse
The 2023 season is now just weeks away at Perth Racecourse. Image: Perth Racecourse

Perth Racecourse is racing towards another scintillating season, with ticket sales on the rise by almost 40%, just one month out from the first meeting of 2023.

And with race fans set to flock to new season events in big numbers, the Scone venue has also announced BetVictor – one of the world’s largest independent bookmakers – as the new sponsor for the season-opening Perth Festival.

The three-day event, which kick-starts Perth’s six-month calendar of competitive jump racing, runs from April 26-28, with race day ticket presales for the April-September season up 37.5% when compared with the same period in 2019 (pre-Covid).

Zoe May (Brechin), Laura Milne (Brechin) and Hayleigh West (Laurencekirk) looking glamorous at last year’s Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day. Image: DC Thomson

Within the calendar, the ever-popular Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day in May has seen advance sales increase by 27% against 2019 figures, while race day hospitality is already completely sold out.

The fashion-focused fixture has been further boosted by the announcement of a new partner, Tiger Lily Boutique, with Fife TV and radio star Edith Bowman booked to DJ at the after party.

The Ladies Day event will again raise funds for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

Along with Edinburgh Gin, headline sponsors returning for 2023 include bet365, Horizon Parking and Auto Services Perth, alongside two new sponsors in BetVictor and Murrayshall Country Estate, with further announcements expected soon.

On the track, total prize money for 2023 is £973,000, supported by a Perth Racecourse executive contribution of £533,885.

A strong start to the season is ensured thanks to the traditional opening BetVictor Perth Festival being worth upwards of £270,000.

Perth Racecourse director of operations Morag Connaghan said: “There is real excitement here amongst the team as we edge closer to our first race day of 2023.

“We are looking forward to once again welcoming race goers, corporate guests and sponsors, as well as the owners, trainers, jockeys and horses that provide the thrilling entertainment on the track.

“With ticket sales up by nearly 40% compared to 2019, we’re delighted that the public continues to share our passion for live racing here at Perth and we can’t wait to be welcoming punters through the turnstiles in just over four weeks’ time.”

Racing Legend Sir AP McCoy (left) was in attendance on day one of last year’s Perth Festival and took time out to pose for selfies with fans. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Perth Racecourse director of racing Matthew Taylor added: “There’s been so much hard work which has gone on behind the scenes, especially with our fantastic grounds team, to ensure everything is really taking shape across the racecourse ahead of BetVictor Perth Festival day one.

“We have a number of veterinary and safety improvements in place. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Perth in 2023 including our loyal racegoers whose support is hugely appreciated.”

For Perth’s full 2023 fixture list and to purchase a ticket or race day package, visit perth-races.co.uk.

