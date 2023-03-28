Perth Racecourse reveals big sponsorship and tickets boost as punters prepare for 2023 season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth Racecourse is racing towards another scintillating season, with ticket sales on the rise by almost 40%, just one month out from the first meeting of 2023.

And with race fans set to flock to new season events in big numbers, the Scone venue has also announced BetVictor – one of the world’s largest independent bookmakers – as the new sponsor for the season-opening Perth Festival.

The three-day event, which kick-starts Perth’s six-month calendar of competitive jump racing, runs from April 26-28, with race day ticket presales for the April-September season up 37.5% when compared with the same period in 2019 (pre-Covid).

Within the calendar, the ever-popular Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day in May has seen advance sales increase by 27% against 2019 figures, while race day hospitality is already completely sold out.

The fashion-focused fixture has been further boosted by the announcement of a new partner, Tiger Lily Boutique, with Fife TV and radio star Edith Bowman booked to DJ at the after party.

The Ladies Day event will again raise funds for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

📢 WE ARE EXCITED 🙌 Delighted to announce that the incredible @edibow will be entertaining the crowd after 7️⃣ thrilling races on Thu 18 May at the @Edinburgh_Gin Ladies Day in aid of @BreastCancerNow! 🎟️ selling fast. Secure yours now > https://t.co/AwrhijElww pic.twitter.com/URvyGH6BUT — perthracecourse (@PerthRacecourse) March 10, 2023

Along with Edinburgh Gin, headline sponsors returning for 2023 include bet365, Horizon Parking and Auto Services Perth, alongside two new sponsors in BetVictor and Murrayshall Country Estate, with further announcements expected soon.

On the track, total prize money for 2023 is £973,000, supported by a Perth Racecourse executive contribution of £533,885.

A strong start to the season is ensured thanks to the traditional opening BetVictor Perth Festival being worth upwards of £270,000.

Perth Racecourse director of operations Morag Connaghan said: “There is real excitement here amongst the team as we edge closer to our first race day of 2023.

“We are looking forward to once again welcoming race goers, corporate guests and sponsors, as well as the owners, trainers, jockeys and horses that provide the thrilling entertainment on the track.

“With ticket sales up by nearly 40% compared to 2019, we’re delighted that the public continues to share our passion for live racing here at Perth and we can’t wait to be welcoming punters through the turnstiles in just over four weeks’ time.”

Perth Racecourse director of racing Matthew Taylor added: “There’s been so much hard work which has gone on behind the scenes, especially with our fantastic grounds team, to ensure everything is really taking shape across the racecourse ahead of BetVictor Perth Festival day one.

“We have a number of veterinary and safety improvements in place. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Perth in 2023 including our loyal racegoers whose support is hugely appreciated.”

For Perth’s full 2023 fixture list and to purchase a ticket or race day package, visit perth-races.co.uk.