Home News Fife

Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in TV series

By Michael Alexander
February 15 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 15 2023, 8.25am
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland

Edith Bowman and Colin Murray traverse the country in a new TV series  – Food Fest Scotland – revealing farmers’ and food producers’ secrets as they explore Scotland’s best food festivals.

But they take a step away from food festivals in the third episode with Edith introducing Colin to her home town of Anstruther on a food adventure.

As well as its famous fish and chips, the TV and radio presenters discover how artisan bread is being made for the community.

Growing up in the East Neuk

Edith recently told how, growing up in her parents’ hotel in Anstruther, she was exposed to the blood, sweat and tears of running a restaurant and it sparked in her a lifelong love affair of good food.

Edith Bowman and Colin Murray

“In that environment, the kitchen table was always the centre point of the conversation and food revolved around that shared experience,” she said.

“It’s that social aspect of food I like – feeding my kids or having my friends round.

“People underestimate the work that goes into running a hotel or restaurant, so having my family do it for years was an amazing insight into that world.

“I remember Patterson’s fruit and veg lorry arriving every Monday and my aunt bartering down the price of tomatoes, and the butcher coming down and cutting the meat in our huge fridges.

Edith Bowman and Colin Murray

“The food was all locally sourced. Then there was the joy of serving it to people.”

As well as Edith and Colin’s travels, farmer Jim Smith and chef Julie Lin also celebrate food production around the country in the series.

In the third episode, Jim Smith tests his tastebuds with some hot sauces, and discovers the secrets of marmalade. Chef Julie Lin is in Dundee finding out how bakers keep up with demand around the clock.

Other episodes see Edith and Colin at the Peebles Show, the Stranraer Oyster Festival, Glasgow and the Nairn Show.

When does the episode air?

The third episode of Food Fest Scotland, featuring Anstruther, will go out on Monday February 20 at 8.30pm on BBC One Scotland, but is already available to view on BBC iPlayer.

Tags

