Dundee figure skating pair target British gold after impressing among the world’s best in Japan

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby were in fine form at the latest Grand Prix event.

By George Cran
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby in action at the NHK Trophy Grand Prix in Japan. Image: Ice Dundee
Dundee skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby geared up for their British Championship defence with an impressive showing in Japan.

For the second month running the British No 1 Pairs team were invited to compete with the world’s top figure skaters at the Grand Prix event in Tokyo.

The NHK Trophy saw Vaipan-Law and Digby take on the world’s top eight teams, including world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan.

Last month the Dundee pair put on a personal best performance in the USA and they impressed once more on the big stage.

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby
Their Short Program score of 58.17 was a few points shy of their PB before they thrilled the audience with an excellent Free Program to move from seventh up to finishing in sixth spot.

“We love to compete in Japan. The atmosphere in the rink is just amazing with great support from the audience,” Vaipan-Law said.

British Championships

Now thoughts move to Sheffield at the end of November.

The Dundee pair have won the British Championships in the last three years and are determined to make it four in a row.

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT.
That competition takes place between November 27 and December 1.

And Digby says they are ready to go for gold once more.

“Competing at a second Grand Prix this season was a real honour,” he said.

“Having just had a great first Grand Prix in Skate America we wanted to keep the level up which we managed.

“Now it’s the British Championships next.”

