Dundee figure skating stars on ‘amazing’ feeling after earning PB at prestigious Texas Grand Prix

Dundee figure skating stars Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby have opened up on the “amazing” feeling of competing at the prestigious Skate America Grand Prix.

Only the world’s top skaters get an invite to the Grand Prix with Ana and Luke competing against eight of the best pairs teams on the planet.

That included world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan.

Guided by the choreography of Olympic gold medallist Christopher Dean, the British pairs champions achieved a personal best score in Texas.

And have also earned another invitation to a second Grand Prix, this time at the NHK Trophy in Japan next month.

“We love Japan and we are super excited for that event,” Vaipan-Law said.

“We are so happy. The moment we finished our programs and hearing the crowd cheer was just amazing.”

‘Exactly right place’

A clean Short Program, choreographed by ice dance legend Dean, brought a season’s best score of 61.31 points and had the Dundee pair in sixth spot.

And they followed that up with a superb Free Program, choreographed by Dancing on Ice pro Mark Hanretty, grabbing a personal best score of 180.13 and finishing sixth overall.

Digby said: “This is our fourth year together and we really earned more experience, got stronger and more confident.

“We feel like we are exactly at the right place we want to be at this point in the season.

“We now want to keep the level and of course keep improving.”

Digby and Vaipan-Law will jet out to Japan for their second Grand Prix next month, competing from November 8-10.