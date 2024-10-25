Dundee figure skating stars on ‘amazing’ feeling after earning PB at prestigious Texas Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Dundee figure skating stars on ‘amazing’ feeling after earning PB at prestigious Texas Grand Prix

Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law impressed at the Skate America Grand Prix, aided by an Olympic gold medalist.

By George Cran
Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law
Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law earned a personal best score at the Skate America Grand Prix in Texas. Image: Ice Dundee

Dundee figure skating stars Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby have opened up on the “amazing” feeling of competing at the prestigious Skate America Grand Prix.

Only the world’s top skaters get an invite to the Grand Prix with Ana and Luke competing against eight of the best pairs teams on the planet.

That included world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan.

Guided by the choreography of Olympic gold medallist Christopher Dean, the British pairs champions achieved a personal best score in Texas.

Torvill and Dean with their gold medals at the 1984 Olympics. Image: Shutterstock
Torvill and Dean with their gold medals at the 1984 Olympics. Image: Shutterstock

And have also earned another invitation to a second Grand Prix, this time at the NHK Trophy in Japan next month.

“We love Japan and we are super excited for that event,” Vaipan-Law said.

“We are so happy. The moment we finished our programs and hearing the crowd cheer was just amazing.”

‘Exactly right place’

A clean Short Program, choreographed by ice dance legend Dean, brought a season’s best score of 61.31 points and had the Dundee pair in sixth spot.

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT

And they followed that up with a superb Free Program, choreographed by Dancing on Ice pro Mark Hanretty, grabbing a personal best score of 180.13 and finishing sixth overall.

Digby said: “This is our fourth year together and we really earned more experience, got stronger and more confident.

“We feel like we are exactly at the right place we want to be at this point in the season.

“We now want to keep the level and of course keep improving.”

Digby and Vaipan-Law will jet out to Japan for their second Grand Prix next month, competing from November 8-10.

More from Other sports

Duncan Scott (left) became Scotland's most-decorated Olympian this year - and he's just one of many success stories to come out of Stirling's high-performance swimming programme, led by Steve Tigg (right). Images: Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire and James Speakman/PA Media Assignments
Olympian Duncan Scott and coach Steve Tigg on why Stirling's swimmers are laps ahead
Air rifle competition at Barry Buddon during Glasgow 2014. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Barry Buddon misses out on shot in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games spotlight
Sam Hickey at Skyaxe Gym in Dundee in August 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Hickey on ‘great’ Dundee grounding and working with Anthony Joshua’s ex-trainer for…
2
Jock the cockapoo stole Gareth Bale's ball
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of dog who stole Gareth Bale’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in…
18
Scotscraig Golf Club.
Historic Fife golf course set for investment talks to safeguard future after EGM vote
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
EXCLUSIVE: Historic Fife golf course faces crossroads membership vote on its future
Alfred Dunhill historic 19 Oct 2001: Hollywood film star Michael Douglas listens to some advice from his caddie during the weather delayed second round of the inaugural US$5,000,000 Dunhill Links Championship at the Kingsbarns. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: David Cannon/ALLSPORT
Celebrities at Dunhill Cup in Fife and Angus this year – how good at…
All-conquering Dundee Rockets side from early 1980s.
Iconic Dundee ice hockey team return for first time in 37 years this weekend…
British No 1 Jack Draper had a tough week but there are still grounds for optimism. Image: PA
7 takeaways from Davis Cup 2024 as GB fail to qualify for Malaga finals
How Andy Murray centre in Dunblane could have looked.
Andy Murray’s former coach laments collapse of Dunblane legacy project

Conversation