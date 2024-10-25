Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct back up for sale at knockdown price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct back up for sale at knockdown price

Tenants occupying the units include a barber, tattoo parlour, hair salon and takeaway.

By Neil Henderson
Seven shops at Woodside Shopping Precinct are included in the sale.
Seven shops at the Woodside shopping precinct are included in the sale. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Seven shops in a Glenrothes precinct are back on sale for a reduced price of £210,000.

The units – three of which are currently vacant – are situated in the town’s Woodside Road shopping precinct.

A previous sale in May with a price tag of £250,000 failed to attract a buyer.

The properties will now be included in an online auction next month.

Glenrothes shops going to auction

Tenants occupying the units include a barber, tattoo parlour, hair salon and takeaway.

Each unit has a large glass frontage and an open-plan layout with toilet facilities at the rear.

Woodside Shopping Precinct in Glenrothes.
Woodside shopping precinct in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

The sale is being handled by Online Property Auctions Scotland, whose brochure says the shops offer attractive investment for potential buyers.

It said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire seven retail units in a popular local parade of shops in a sought-after residential district in Glenrothes.

“Four of these properties are being sold with a tenant in place.

“The properties are ground floor retail units contained within a purpose-built development with residential on the upper floors.”

Woodside Shopping Centre in Glenrothes.
Woodside Shopping Precinct. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson

Existing tenants of the shops will not be affected by the sale.

Woodside was the first phase of the development of Glenrothes, with the shopping precinct built in 1955.

It was originally the main shopping facility for locals, until the construction of what is now the Kingdom Shopping Centre, which opened in 1963.

The seven units will be included in an online auction on November 20.

Conversation