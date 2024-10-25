Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct back up for sale at knockdown price

Seven shops in a Glenrothes precinct are back on sale for a reduced price of £210,000.

The units – three of which are currently vacant – are situated in the town’s Woodside Road shopping precinct.

A previous sale in May with a price tag of £250,000 failed to attract a buyer.

The properties will now be included in an online auction next month.

Glenrothes shops going to auction

Tenants occupying the units include a barber, tattoo parlour, hair salon and takeaway.

Each unit has a large glass frontage and an open-plan layout with toilet facilities at the rear.

The sale is being handled by Online Property Auctions Scotland, whose brochure says the shops offer attractive investment for potential buyers.

It said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire seven retail units in a popular local parade of shops in a sought-after residential district in Glenrothes.

“Four of these properties are being sold with a tenant in place.

“The properties are ground floor retail units contained within a purpose-built development with residential on the upper floors.”

Existing tenants of the shops will not be affected by the sale.

Woodside was the first phase of the development of Glenrothes, with the shopping precinct built in 1955.

It was originally the main shopping facility for locals, until the construction of what is now the Kingdom Shopping Centre, which opened in 1963.

The seven units will be included in an online auction on November 20.