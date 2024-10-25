Ghoulish Broughty Ferry Garden in aid of CHAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ghoulish Broughty Ferry Garden in aid of CHAS

The spooky display on Blake Avenue, which is already proving popular with locals of all ages, has been aptly named The Blake Witch Project.

By Kirsten Johnson
Artist Douglas Roulston has created a huge Halloween display in his front garden to raise money for CHAS
Artist Douglas Roulston has created a huge Halloween display in his front garden in Broughty Ferry to raise money for CHAS

A Broughty Ferry artist has transformed his front garden into a spooky spectacle to raise money for charity.

Douglas Roulston, who teaches art at Forfar Academy, spent weeks crafting a crypt, gravestones and other scary decorations by hand ahead of Halloween next week.

The ghoulish display on Blake Avenue, which is already proving popular with locals of all ages, has been aptly named The Blake Witch Project after the 1999 horror film.

The art teacher has built a crypt, gravestones for his very own 'Blake Witch Project' on Blake Avenue.
The art teacher has built a crypt and gravestones for his very own 'Blake Witch Project' on Blake Avenue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Douglas, 39, a graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, is hoping the décor will encourage guisers to dig deep for the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

There is a donation box and QR code for his JustGiving page in his front garden and details can also be found on his website, www.douglasroulston.com.

The artist’s striking Hairy Highland Coo, Ossian, which was on display at The Hermitage by Dunkeld earlier this year, raised a huge £7,500 when it was auctioned off for CHAS last month.

The creepy creation has been stopping traffic

Some of the creepy skeletons. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some of the creepy skeletons. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Douglas, who currently has a solo show of 30 paintings in his home city of Glasgow, said: “This Halloween display has taken weeks of preparation from building a crypt, figures, props and gravestones and hand-making a Micheal Myres from the Halloween films on my roof.

“My neighbours are very forgiving and know I like doing this sort of quirky stuff for charity.

“There wasn’t much snow last year so I didn’t manage to create a snow sculpture for charity so getting creative at Halloween seemed to be the next logical choice.

“My house is located in Blake Avenue, Broughty Ferry, so the theme of the display is The Blake Witch Project. The lights are on and the project is expanding every day.

The Blake Witch Project lit up at night. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Blake Witch Project lit up at night. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Cars have been stopping and people walking by have been slightly terrified but love it!

“We have many young families in our area so we are welcoming guisers this year but I do warn you, the garden is not for the faint-hearted when it is dark and we would like people to view from the pavement until the 31st.

Douglas Roulston's Blake Avenue display is stopping traffic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Douglas Roulston's Blake Avenue display is stopping traffic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

CHAS does so much for families

“I have supported many charities through my art and this year’s charity is CHAS.

“CHAS really resonated with me this year when I created Ossian the Hairy Highland Coo for the Perthshire trail. While at the auction a lovely young couple told the audience about their horrific experience of losing their beautiful little girl. This was when I realised the full impact of what CHAS does for families.

“I have close friends who have also been supported by the charity – it is an extremely worthwhile cause.”

“I am an artist and art teacher, so getting creative is in my blood. I do feel a bit mad doing this sort of thing but it makes me happy and when I see the reaction of the public and their smiles it makes it all worth it.”

