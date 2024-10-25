Ghoulish Broughty Ferry Garden in aid of CHAS

A Broughty Ferry artist has transformed his front garden into a spooky spectacle to raise money for charity.

Douglas Roulston, who teaches art at Forfar Academy, spent weeks crafting a crypt, gravestones and other scary decorations by hand ahead of Halloween next week.

The ghoulish display on Blake Avenue, which is already proving popular with locals of all ages, has been aptly named The Blake Witch Project after the 1999 horror film.

Douglas, 39, a graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, is hoping the décor will encourage guisers to dig deep for the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

There is a donation box and QR code for his JustGiving page in his front garden and details can also be found on his website, www.douglasroulston.com.

The artist’s striking Hairy Highland Coo, Ossian, which was on display at The Hermitage by Dunkeld earlier this year, raised a huge £7,500 when it was auctioned off for CHAS last month.

The creepy creation has been stopping traffic

Douglas, who currently has a solo show of 30 paintings in his home city of Glasgow, said: “This Halloween display has taken weeks of preparation from building a crypt, figures, props and gravestones and hand-making a Micheal Myres from the Halloween films on my roof.

“My neighbours are very forgiving and know I like doing this sort of quirky stuff for charity.

“There wasn’t much snow last year so I didn’t manage to create a snow sculpture for charity so getting creative at Halloween seemed to be the next logical choice.

“My house is located in Blake Avenue, Broughty Ferry, so the theme of the display is The Blake Witch Project. The lights are on and the project is expanding every day.

“Cars have been stopping and people walking by have been slightly terrified but love it!

“We have many young families in our area so we are welcoming guisers this year but I do warn you, the garden is not for the faint-hearted when it is dark and we would like people to view from the pavement until the 31st.

CHAS does so much for families

“I have supported many charities through my art and this year’s charity is CHAS.

“CHAS really resonated with me this year when I created Ossian the Hairy Highland Coo for the Perthshire trail. While at the auction a lovely young couple told the audience about their horrific experience of losing their beautiful little girl. This was when I realised the full impact of what CHAS does for families.

“I have close friends who have also been supported by the charity – it is an extremely worthwhile cause.”

“I am an artist and art teacher, so getting creative is in my blood. I do feel a bit mad doing this sort of thing but it makes me happy and when I see the reaction of the public and their smiles it makes it all worth it.”