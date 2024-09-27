Best prices and pictures from £272k CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail auction at Scone Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best prices and pictures from £272k CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail auction at Scone Palace

The Hairy Highland Coo sculptures are off to their new homes and CHAS is £272,300 better off after Thursday night's charity auction

By Morag Lindsay
Hayley Smith standing next to yellow painted cow sculpture outside Scone Palace
Project manager Hayley Smith and the Alphabet Coo welcomed bidders to the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail auction at Scone Palace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Hairy Highland Coo Trail has trotted out on a high note, with a whopping £272,300 raised at auction for CHAS.

Bidders gathered at Scone Palace and online on Thursday night in the hope of bagging one of the colourfully-painted cow sculptures for themselves.

Biggest seller on the night was Lavender, painted by artist Sylvia Whitely, which fetched £15,000.

She said she was proud her sculpture, which was based at Loch Leven’s Larder near Kinross all summer, had played its part in the trail’s success.

Butcher Simon Howie paid £12,000 for the sculpture he’d sponsored.

SImon Howie being shown a sculpture of a golden cow in the audience at Scone Palace
Simon Howie proved he knows a good coo when he sees one. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Charlotte Cope’s Love Letter to Perthshire Coo was another big hit, going for £11,000. It was sponsored by Stagecoach and featured a host of local landmarks.

Hamish the Doodle Coo, which stood outside Perth’s AK Bell Library, and the hairy coo from the St John’s Shopping Centre, sold for £10,000 each.

Meanwhile, the saltire coo, which was based by the river at Dunkeld, went to a mystery bidder who made an offer that was too good to refuse ahead of the auction.

All 30 of the coos that were dotted around Perth and Kinross this summer are now going to new homes.

Hairy Highland Coo Trail sculptures outside Scone Palace at sunset
The sun set on the Hairy Highland Coo Trail at Thursday night’s auction. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

They went under the hammer along with a number of bonus sculptures, which helped to boost the fundraising total beyond organisers’ wildest expectations.

Speaking at the launch last September, organisers said they hoped to raise at least £100,000 to support the children’s hospice charity’s work at Rachel House, Kinross, and elsewhere.

Scone auction concludes memorable summer for Hairy Highland Coo Trail

The CHAS team say they are grateful to everyone who took the coos to their hearts this summer.

That includes the almost 5,000 people who visited them during their farewell event at Scone palace last weekend.

Lorry with cow sculpures on board outside Scone Palace
McLaughlan Transport sent a makeshift cattle float to Scone Palace. Image: Hairy Highland Coo Trail.

And they had special vote of thanks for McLaughlan Transport, who stepped in at the last minute and provided a free lorry and temporary storage for our coos until they go to their new homes.

Here are some of the best photos from the Hairy Highland Coo Trail auction at Scone Palace.

Viscount Stormont, William Murray in audience at Hairy Highland Coo Trail auction
Viscount Stormont, William Murray, hosted the auction and won his bid. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Audience members clapping at Scone auction
Applause from bidders at the Scone auction. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Hairy Highland Coo Trail auctioneer Alex Fleming at podium encouraging people to bid
Hairy Highland Coo Trail auctioneer Alex Fleming. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Woman with blue fringe smiling in crowd as she takes photo on phone
Artist Eilidh Grant in the crowd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Charlie Langhorne, of Wild in Art, gesticulating while holding a small sparkly cow sculpture
Charlie Langhorne, of Wild in Art, driving up the bidding for Glitter Bull. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Crowd of people in long, grand room at Scone Palace
The audience at the Hairy Highland Coo Trail auction at Scone Palace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Woman holding board up at auction to show she is placing a bid
A hopeful bidder makes her moove. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Auctioneer taking bids for cow painted with St Johnstone FC strip, pictured on large screen behind him
Moodermid, who stood outside St Johnstone’s stadium, fetched £4,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Audience members raising hands at coo trail auction at Scone Palace
Hands up if you loved every minute of the Hairy Highland Coo trail. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Conversation