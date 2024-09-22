CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Best pictures from Scone Palace farewell weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Best pictures from Scone Palace farewell weekend

The Courier joined the hundreds of fans who flocked to Scone to see the Hairy Highland Coo sculptures for one last time

Luca (aged 1) with mum Joanne McVey and dad Ryan Murphy from Dundee, in front of ''Patch McCoo'' (artist Sandra Russell). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Luca (aged 1) with mum Joanne McVey and dad Ryan Murphy from Dundee, in front of ''Patch McCoo'' (artist Sandra Russell). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & stevemacdougall

Families flocked to Scone Palace this weekend to grab the final selfies on the Hairy Highland Coo Trail.

The organisers of this year’s summer hit brought all 30 sculptures – and a few more besides – together for a farewell weekend.

Visitors to the palace enjoyed their first – and last – opportunity to see all of the coos together before they are auctioned in aid of CHAS on Thursday,

The children’s hospice charity, which runs Rachel House at Kinross, is hoping to rake in as much as £100,000 to support its work.

The sculptures have been on display at locations across Perth and Kinross this summer.

Rami Okasha, CHAS CEO said hew wanted to send  “a heartfelt thank you” to everyone who had made the Hairy Highland Coo Trail such a success.

“CHAS provides unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys,” he said.

Did you enjoy the Hairy Highland Coo Trail farewell weekend? See if you can spot yourself in our pictures.

The CHAS Hairy Highland Coo sculptures gather at Scone Palace for a farewell weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds attending the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
”Strawberry Swirl” alongside artist Samantha Dolan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
”Lavender” and ”Poppy” (mini coo) alongside the artist Silvia Whitely. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The herd of mini sculptures. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
”Ossian” alongside the artist Douglas Roulston. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Healin Coo” alongside artist Gill Hastie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
There was a big turnout for the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
”Big Tree COOntry” alongside artist Charlie Dear. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sculptures were at Scone Palace for a farewell weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sophie Martin (aged 6) and Sam Martin (aged 3) from Scone alongside ”Hamish the Doodle Coo” (artist Frankie Curtis). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The ‘Wee Coo Trail’ all together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rio Moore (artist coordinator), artist of ”PeaCOOck”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Katie Inch (aged 7) and Tom Inch (aged 4) from Longforgan alongside ”Songbird” (artist Charlie Stafford). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Amelia (aged 12) and cousin Hunter (aged 2) from Crieff in front of ”Saltire Scotland” (artist Jan Laird). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cora (aged 10 months) alongside family friends dog Nessie (aged 2) from Perth – in front of ”Nighttime Woodland” (artist Adriana de Matos). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

