CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Best pictures from Scone Palace farewell weekend

Families flocked to Scone Palace this weekend to grab the final selfies on the Hairy Highland Coo Trail.

The organisers of this year’s summer hit brought all 30 sculptures – and a few more besides – together for a farewell weekend.

Visitors to the palace enjoyed their first – and last – opportunity to see all of the coos together before they are auctioned in aid of CHAS on Thursday,

The children’s hospice charity, which runs Rachel House at Kinross, is hoping to rake in as much as £100,000 to support its work.

The sculptures have been on display at locations across Perth and Kinross this summer.

Rami Okasha, CHAS CEO said hew wanted to send “a heartfelt thank you” to everyone who had made the Hairy Highland Coo Trail such a success.

“CHAS provides unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys,” he said.

Did you enjoy the Hairy Highland Coo Trail farewell weekend? See if you can spot yourself in our pictures.