Mum of Dunfermline teen injured at Forfar rugby match praises emergency response

The mother of a Dunfermline teen who was taken to hospital after an incident stopped a rugby match in Forfar has praised the emergency response to his injury.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was called to Inchmacoble Park in Forfar on Saturday afternoon to attend to the injured Dunfermline under-18s player.

Andrew Hamilton injured his neck and spine with around five minutes to play against home side Strathmore.

After some initial treatment by medics, he was taken to Ninewells Hospital by road ambulance.

Mum of injured Dunfermline teen praises response

His mother Nykoma Hamilton told The Courier: “My son is okay and just leaving hospital.

“Huge thanks to everyone for looking after him and their kind words.

“I would like to thank Dunfermline RFC coaches and Strathmore RFC including first aiders, the referee and all from emergency services.”

On Sunday, Strathmore Rugby Club said in a statement: “Some good news after the visit of the Scottish Air Ambulance yesterday to THL Inchmacoble to attend a suspected suspected serious injury to a young Dunfermline player.

“Andrew spent the night in hospital undergoing checks and was released this morning with just some swelling and bruising.

“His mum would like to pass on her thanks for all the care he received from everyone at Strathmore and Angus Physiotherapy.

“Our coaches have also passed on our best wishes to Andrew for a full and swift recovery.

“A huge thanks must go to the emergency services that responded in a swift, slick and professional manner.

“If you would like to donate to this amazing charitable service please visit this link.”

Video shows air ambulance leaving Forfar pitch

Video footage taken by Strathmore Rugby Club shows the air ambulance leaving Inchmacoble Park at around 2pm.

A spokesperson for SCAA said: “The SCAA deployed from its Aberdeen base, airlifting a critical care team to the rugby ground at Forfar.

“After treatment at the scene, the injured player was taken by road ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

Angus Physiotherapy said it was “proud of the pitchside team and their calmness in a high-stress situation.

“An excellent outcome for everyone involved,” they added.