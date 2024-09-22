Mum of Dunfermline teen injured at Forfar rugby match praises emergency response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Mum of Dunfermline teen injured at Forfar rugby match praises emergency response

The youngster was taken to Ninewells with injuries to his neck and spine.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ambulance at Strathmore Rugby Club
The injured teen was taken to hospital by road ambulance. Image: Strathmore Rugby Club

The mother of a Dunfermline teen who was taken to hospital after an incident stopped a rugby match in Forfar has praised the emergency response to his injury.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was called to Inchmacoble Park in Forfar on Saturday afternoon to attend to the injured Dunfermline under-18s player.

Andrew Hamilton injured his neck and spine with around five minutes to play against home side Strathmore.

After some initial treatment by medics, he was taken to Ninewells Hospital by road ambulance.

Mum of injured Dunfermline teen praises response

His mother Nykoma Hamilton told The Courier: “My son is okay and just leaving hospital.

“Huge thanks to everyone for looking after him and their kind words.

“I would like to thank Dunfermline RFC coaches and Strathmore RFC including first aiders, the referee and all from emergency services.”

Spectators watch as air ambulance leaves Forfar's Inchmacoble Park
Spectators watch as the air ambulance leaves Forfar’s Inchmacoble Park. Image: Strathmore Rugby Club

On Sunday, Strathmore Rugby Club said in a statement: “Some good news after the visit of the Scottish Air Ambulance yesterday to THL Inchmacoble to attend a suspected suspected serious injury to a young Dunfermline player.

“Andrew spent the night in hospital undergoing checks and was released this morning with just some swelling and bruising.

“His mum would like to pass on her thanks for all the care he received from everyone at Strathmore and Angus Physiotherapy.

“Our coaches have also passed on our best wishes to Andrew for a full and swift recovery.

“A huge thanks must go to the emergency services that responded in a swift, slick and professional manner.

“If you would like to donate to this amazing charitable service please visit this link.”

Video shows air ambulance leaving Forfar pitch

Video footage taken by Strathmore Rugby Club shows the air ambulance leaving Inchmacoble Park at around 2pm.

A spokesperson for SCAA said: “The SCAA deployed from its Aberdeen base, airlifting a critical care team to the rugby ground at Forfar.

“After treatment at the scene, the injured player was taken by road ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

Angus Physiotherapy said it was “proud of the pitchside team and their calmness in a high-stress situation.

“An excellent outcome for everyone involved,” they added.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The crowds showed up in their masses to see the new facility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Take a first look inside Monifieth's new £2.3m community hub
Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam being presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde after Saturday’s match.
Partially sighted Dundee United fan and guide dog visit every SPFL stadium
Spectators watch as air ambulance leaves Forfar's Inchmacoble Park
VIDEO: Air ambulance called to Forfar rugby match as injured Dunfermline teen taken to…
Monikie Country Park is one element of the woodland management consultation. Image: Angus Council
Almost half of Monikie Country Park trees risk being axed
5
Barry Buddon near Carnoustie was the Glasgow 2014 shooting centre. Image: PA
Could Barry Buddon shooting ranges be back in the sights of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth…
Litter pickers at the ready for Ladyloan pupils (from left) Cara Gillespie, Mason Millar and Ethen Mackie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Arbroath pupils get Great East Coast Beach Clean under way
Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
13
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
A seaside sauna will be added to the view at Monifieth beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Warm welcome for first Angus seaside sauna on Monifieth beach
2
The first anniversary of Storm Babet is less than a month away. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin warned Storm Babet recovery report will 'not bring answers' one year on
2

Conversation