Dundee star Lyall Cameron reveals ambition to earn big move like Luke McCowan

The Scotland U/21 international was speaking after defeat at Rangers.

Lyall Cameron on the pitch for Dundee FC
Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Lyall Cameron revealed his ambition is to earn a big move just like his former team-mate Luke McCowan.

The Dundee midfield man was hailed as “outstanding” by his boss Tony Docherty despite the 3-0 defeat to Rangers on Saturday.

And competing on a stage like Ibrox is an ambition Cameron holds.

Part of that is embracing the extra responsibility on his shoulders now McCowan has left for Celtic.

The two built a creative partnership in the Dark Blues midfield last season and Cameron admits it’s taking a bit of time to build new ones with new team-mates.

“I’m trying to take on more responsibility this year and do as well as I can for the team,” Cameron said.

Lyall Cameron frustrated in defeat at Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron frustrated in defeat at Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It is hard, to be honest, because I think Luke and I built a really good relationship in the middle of the pitch.

“We knew where each other was and obviously he came up with big moments and so did I.

“So I think we just got on really well and knew what the other person was going to do.

“Obviously losing him at that time of the season was tough, but I think we brought in some good players.

“Hopefully once they find their feet in the team and understand the league they’ll do well.

“We’ve brought in a lot of boys who haven’t really played in this league. You do need the experience of playing in the Premiership. I’ve played here a couple of years now.

“I know I’m only 21 but I’m one of the more experienced guys in the team.

“I think once everyone finds their feet and we start understanding each other I think we’ll be OK.”

Cameron says move ‘huge for your career’

What of the future, though?

Cameron has rarely hid his ambition and admits he’s keen to emulate McCowan’s success.

Lyall Cameron stars for Scotland U/21s
Lyall Cameron is a regular for Scotland U/21s. Image: PA

“Yeah, 100%,” the Scotland U/21 man said after the defeat at Rangers.

“I’m really confident in my own abilities and I think I could play in a bigger team.

“Obviously when you come to places like this, you just wish you could get a move to a team like this.

“Obviously it would be huge for your career. So hopefully one day I can go on to do that.”

Conversation