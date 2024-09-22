4 Dundee talking points from cup exit at Rangers – is there a silver lining?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from cup exit at Rangers – is there a silver lining?

The Dark Blues were well-beaten at Ibrox, losing 3-0 to go out of the League Cup.

Dundee crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at Ibrox. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By George Cran

Drawing Rangers in the quarter-final of the League Cup has never been a successful route for Dundee.

That’s now six times they have met the Gers in the final eight of the competition and six times they’ve been knocked out.

Rangers won in 1960, 1986, 1988, 2009, 2022 and now 2024.

This time around the writing was on the wall early on as the Glasgow side started fast, netting after 18 minutes through Cyriel Dessers.

Dundee, though, appeared to weather the storm as the half wore on only to see the game get away from them shortly after the break with a James Tavernier penalty.

Dessers would add his second with 24 minutes to go and the game was done.

What can we take from the contest from a Dundee point of view?

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action.

Penalties

Mo Sylla was punished for his challenge on Cyriel Dessers in the area. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Two defeats on the bounce, two weeks running where penalties have been conceded around half-time. A really damaging time to do so.

Both given away by challenges that were needless as well.

This time it was Mo Sylla blotting his usually blank copybook by hauling down Gers striker Dessers from a corner kick.

Sylla won the ball but hands all over Dessers was asking for trouble.

With Tavernier’s finish the cup-tie was all but over just moments into the second half.

James Tavernier makes it 2-0 from the spot. Image: PA
Self-inflicted problems have been a big problem this season.

Only in the most recent two matches have they brought defeats but concern is growing.

Both boxes

Against Premiership opposition Dundee have now conceded 13 goals in six matches. That’s far too many to be successful.

When you’re scoring at least two goals in every game you can still pick up results with a leaky backline.

Seb Palmer-Houlden sees a header fly wide. Image: SNS
But that’s two blanks in a row now. Dundee haven’t scored since August.

They really should have netted at least one on this occasion.

Jack Butland pulled off two excellent saves to deny Simon Murray and Scott Tiffoney.

Murray’s would have put a bit of pressure on the home side after a shaky few weeks by making it 2-1.

Scott Tiffoney is denied by Rangers keeper Jack Butland. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden also had the big opportunity to make it 2-1, getting his free header from Lyall Cameron’s superb cross all wrong.

Seconds later it was 3-0 and the game was well and truly done as a contest.

That’s the margins at places like Ibrox. When a chance comes you have to take it.

Youthful Dee

Five of the starters for Dundee at Ibrox were 22 or under.

And another four came off the bench. This is a very young side.

A lot of quality but overall a lot of inexperience with plenty getting their first taste of playing away at Rangers.

Early on there was a rabbit in the headlights look about one or two as the Ibrox side absolutely dominated the opening stages.

Seun Adewumi made his first start for Dundee at Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
But they got through that and their quality began to emerge.

Despite playing just two halves of football for Dundee, Seun Adewumi looks to have a big future ahead of him.

Billy Koumetio, Ziyad Larkeche and Sammy Braybrooke all had their moments throughout.

All, too, will be far better for this experience which bodes well for the future at Dens Park.

However, the youngsters need to learn quickly – results need to start coming.

Silver lining

Though there is frustration at key parts of this performance and the disappointment of going out of the League Cup there is a silver lining for the club.

Scott Tiffoney takes on Dujon Sterling. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Getting to this stage and playing away at a big stadium brings in good, hard cash.

Cash than can help the team improve on this stage.

Going out at this stage brings prize money of £100,000 plus there’s £30,000 for the match broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Also, after the home club takes 15% of the gate receipts for operational costs the remaining 85% of the gate receipts are split between the two clubs.

So 42.5% of the money from the 33,665 attendance will be heading Dundee’s way.

That will be well over £250,000 just for competing.

