Two men taken to hospital after van and lorry crash in Methil

The collision sparked a major emergency response on Den Walk.

By Andrew Robson
Emergency crews at the scene on Den Walk, Methil after crash between van and lorry
Emergency crews at the scene. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

Two men have been taken to hospital after the crash between a van and a lorry in Methil.

Emergency services descended on Den Walk in the Fife town shortly after 9am on Saturday following the serious collision.

Fire crews cut the van driver free as police closed the road for several hours.

A 37-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were taken to Ninewells Hospital and Victoria Hospital respectively.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police appeal after lorry and van crash in Methil

Police have launched an appeal following the collision.

Sergeant Tom Aitken from Road Policing said: “We are appealing to any potential witnesses who saw the collision happen, or who may have noticed the vehicles on the road beforehand, to please come forward.

“We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time to check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1012 of Saturday September 21 2024.

