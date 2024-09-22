Hopes Broughty Ferry crazy golf and kiddy cars may return next summer

Dundee City Council says it is “considering options” to re-open Castle Green attractions next year.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan says he hopes the facilities will return after they failed to open all summer.

The crazy golf and kiddy cars at Castle Green have been closed to the public due to “long-term staff absence”.

However, the city council say they’re exploring new ideas for the facilities going forward amid fears they will shut indefinitely.

Councillor Mr Duncan said he is “extremely disappointed” both attractions never opened this year.

Castle Green attractions ‘support local businesses’

He added: “I’d be livid if these facilities were to never reopen.

“The council need to exploit such assets – which is what they are – and not negatively view them as some sort of problem.

“You’ve got to spend money to make money and these attractions draw in people to support local businesses and the employment they provide.

“Alternative operational methods need to be explored to ensure the crazy golf and kiddy cars return to arguably Broughty Ferry’s busiest location.

The Lib Dem councillor added: “Not having these facilities open shows a real lack of aspiration.

“I’m obviously extremely disappointed they didn’t open this year – especially the mini golf.

“I don’t imagine it would be hard to operate the crazy golf, all you need is a part-time worker such as a student to sit in the booth.

“I hope both attractions return to operation next year.”

‘Not possible’ to open Castle Green crazy golf and kiddy cars

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Due to operational reasons, it has unfortunately not been possible to open the kiddy cars and crazy golf facilities this summer.

“We appreciate this has been disappointing to many, however, we are considering options to potentially alleviate these issues going forward.”

It comes as a section of the playpark at Castle Green has been fenced off due to vandalism just weeks after a £200,000 refurbishment.