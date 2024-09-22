Hopes Broughty Ferry crazy golf and kiddy cars may return next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hopes Broughty Ferry crazy golf and kiddy cars may return next summer

Dundee City Council blamed "long-term staff absence" on the attractions failing to open this year.

By Andrew Robson
The crazy golf course at Castle Green.
The crazy golf course at Castle Green. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council says it is “considering options” to re-open Castle Green attractions next year.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan says he hopes the facilities will return after they failed to open all summer.

The crazy golf and kiddy cars at Castle Green have been closed to the public due to “long-term staff absence”.

However, the city council say they’re exploring new ideas for the facilities going forward amid fears they will shut indefinitely.

Councillor Mr Duncan said he is “extremely disappointed” both attractions never opened this year.

Castle Green attractions ‘support local businesses’

He added: “I’d be livid if these facilities were to never reopen.

“The council need to exploit such assets – which is what they are – and not negatively view them as some sort of problem.

“You’ve got to spend money to make money and these attractions draw in people to support local businesses and the employment they provide.

“Alternative operational methods need to be explored to ensure the crazy golf and kiddy cars return to arguably Broughty Ferry’s busiest location.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Lib Dem councillor added: “Not having these facilities open shows a real lack of aspiration.

“I’m obviously extremely disappointed they didn’t open this year – especially the mini golf.

“I don’t imagine it would be hard to operate the crazy golf, all you need is a part-time worker such as a student to sit in the booth.

“I hope both attractions return to operation next year.”

‘Not possible’ to open Castle Green crazy golf and kiddy cars

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Due to operational reasons, it has unfortunately not been possible to open the kiddy cars and crazy golf facilities this summer.

“We appreciate this has been disappointing to many, however, we are considering options to potentially alleviate these issues going forward.”

It comes as a section of the playpark at Castle Green has been fenced off due to vandalism just weeks after a £200,000 refurbishment.

