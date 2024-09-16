Part of Broughty Ferry playpark fenced off all weekend after ‘appalling’ vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Part of Broughty Ferry playpark fenced off all weekend after ‘appalling’ vandalism

The Castle Green play equipment was only upgraded during the summer.

By Andrew Robson
The climbing frame at Castle Green playpark is fenced off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The climbing frame at Castle Green playpark is fenced off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Part of a Broughty Ferry playpark has been fenced off all weekend after vandalism – just weeks after reopening following an upgrade.

Yobs targeted the main climbing frame at Castle Green playpark on Thursday.

The structure has been fenced off since due to the level of damage.

The play equipment was only upgraded during the summer as part of a £200,000 refurbishment.

The play structure is off-limits. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Unfortunately the new main unit at Castle Green playpark was subjected to vandalism on Thursday evening.

“Due to the extent of the damage, the area has been fenced off.

“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland.”

The council has not confirmed when it will be repaired and reopened.

‘Someone has got to ruin it for the kids’

Tom Both, 57, who was visiting the park with his three-year-old granddaughter Eilidh on Monday morning, said: “It’s a real shame it’s cordoned off so soon after the playpark reopened.

“I live in Dundee but it’s nice to come out to Castle Green in the Ferry.

“It’s disappointing for the kids that really like to come here.

“It’s usually quite a popular spot but someone has got to go and ruin it for them.”

Tom Both, who visited the playpark on Monday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Angela Morrison, who lives nearby, said: “it’s such a shame this has happened so soon after the play park reopened.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “I am sure residents will agree with me that it is appalling to see this sort of mindless vandalism take place and I am liaising with both the city council and Police Scotland on this.”

When contacted by The Courier, Police Scotland said it could not find anything on its system about the incident.

