Part of Broughty Ferry playpark fenced off all weekend after ‘appalling’ vandalism

Part of a Broughty Ferry playpark has been fenced off all weekend after vandalism – just weeks after reopening following an upgrade.

Yobs targeted the main climbing frame at Castle Green playpark on Thursday.

The structure has been fenced off since due to the level of damage.

The play equipment was only upgraded during the summer as part of a £200,000 refurbishment.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Unfortunately the new main unit at Castle Green playpark was subjected to vandalism on Thursday evening.

“Due to the extent of the damage, the area has been fenced off.

“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland.”

The council has not confirmed when it will be repaired and reopened.

‘Someone has got to ruin it for the kids’

Tom Both, 57, who was visiting the park with his three-year-old granddaughter Eilidh on Monday morning, said: “It’s a real shame it’s cordoned off so soon after the playpark reopened.

“I live in Dundee but it’s nice to come out to Castle Green in the Ferry.

“It’s disappointing for the kids that really like to come here.

“It’s usually quite a popular spot but someone has got to go and ruin it for them.”

Angela Morrison, who lives nearby, said: “it’s such a shame this has happened so soon after the play park reopened.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “I am sure residents will agree with me that it is appalling to see this sort of mindless vandalism take place and I am liaising with both the city council and Police Scotland on this.”

When contacted by The Courier, Police Scotland said it could not find anything on its system about the incident.