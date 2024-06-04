Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park: How long will it be shut and what is happening?

Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green play park has shut this week as work begins on a £200,000 refurbishment project.

It was confirmed last week that the attraction, which has brought fun to children in the Ferry since the 1950s, would undergo extensive upgrades over the next six weeks.

But what exactly is being done at the Castle Green park and when can locals expect to see it reopen?

Inclusive equipment to be installed

The park shut on Monday June 3 to allow for the demolition of existing play equipment which will be removed.

Dundee City Council officials say work will also include installing a new ship feature, as well as more accessible surfacing.

New inclusive equipment, including a wheelchair roundabout and basket swing, will be also be installed.

The new ship feature will replace the large wooden unit with metal slides that is heavily worn and in need of replacement.

However, the splash pool – which has been plagued by problems since 2019 including damage due to flooding – is not included in the upgrade plans.

The local authority says the splash pool has been recently serviced and will be maintained as per previous years.

Park to fully reopen by mid-July

Council officials expect the Castle Green park to be fully closed for around two weeks.

Once the demolition of the existing equipment is complete, the play park will be reopened on a phased basis as work on the new features is finished.

It’s expected that by the end of June, the only item that will not be open will be the ship.

The park is scheduled to full reopen to the public by July 12.