Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park: How long will it be shut and what is happening?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park: How long will it be shut and what is happening?

Dundee City Council confirmed last week that the park would undergo extensive upgrades over the next six weeks.

Dundee City Council have confirmed that work will begin this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council have confirmed that work will begin this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green play park has shut this week as work begins on a £200,000 refurbishment project.

It was confirmed last week that the attraction, which has brought fun to children in the Ferry since the 1950s, would undergo extensive upgrades over the next six weeks.

But what exactly is being done at the Castle Green park and when can locals expect to see it reopen?

Inclusive equipment to be installed

The park shut on Monday June 3 to allow for the demolition of existing play equipment  which will be removed.

Dundee City Council officials say work will also include installing a new ship feature, as well as more accessible surfacing.

New inclusive equipment, including a wheelchair roundabout and basket swing, will be also be installed.

The splash pool at the park is not included in the upgrade plans. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The new ship feature will replace the large wooden unit with metal slides that is heavily worn and in need of replacement.

However, the splash pool – which has been plagued by problems since 2019 including damage due to flooding – is not included in the upgrade plans.

The local authority says the splash pool has been recently serviced and will be maintained as per previous years.

Park to fully reopen by mid-July

Council officials expect the Castle Green park to be fully closed for around two weeks.

Once the demolition of the existing equipment is complete, the play park will be reopened on a phased basis as work on the new features is finished.

It’s expected that by the end of June, the only item that will not be open will be the ship.

The park is scheduled to full reopen to the public by July 12.

More from Dundee

Missing ferret Pab from Dundee hilltown
Owner fears missing Dundee ferret 'won't survive by himself'
Dundee City Council have confirmed that work will begin this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Commercial traders fined after dumping waste at Dundee recycling bank
The Olympia multi-storey in Dundee
Free weekend parking in Dundee city centre to soften blow of LEZ
Burnt out BMW in Lochee
Dundee man jailed after blowing up BMW in Lochee, destroying 3 cars
The house on Beauly Avenue in Dundee has been destroyed.
Pictures reveal aftermath of Dundee house fire as residents recall 'scary' moment blaze took…
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Dundee
Crews work through night to tackle Dundee house fire
Ninewells Hospital
Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose…
Dundee City Council have confirmed that work will begin this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scaffolding to stay at Dundee's City Quay for months as work on new flats…
7
Dundee City Council have confirmed that work will begin this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Frank McManus obituary: Hilltown-raised dad-of-four who became postgraduate dean of Dundee dental school
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home

Conversation