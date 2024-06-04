St Andrews Links Trust swings to record year with £11.5m profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Links Trust swings to record year with £11.5m profit

There was ‘unprecedented’ demand and revenue across the trust’s seven golf courses, including the Old Course.

By Rob McLaren
The Old Course in St Andrews
Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Jack Gillon.

St Andrews Links Trust, which runs the Old Course and six other venues, achieved a record year in 2023.

The charity reported earnings of £43.8 million last year, a rise of more than £10m on 2022.

The 283,082 rounds played last year was a 11% increase from 2022, when the 150th Open Championship was held.

The trust said the £11.5m operating profit has helped to restore its financial reserves, following losses of more than £11m in the Covid-impacted years of 2020 and 2021.

Occupancy across the seven courses hit a record high of 78%.

‘Unprecedented’ demand at Home of Golf

St Andrews Links Trust manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and four retail stores.

Demand was replicated across all facilities with 7.6 million balls hit at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy. This is two million more than the previous record number.

Chief executive Neil Coulson said there was a global growth in the popularity of golf last year.

He said: “These unprecedented results for 2023 underline the renown in which the Home of Golf is held both here in St Andrews and around the world.

Chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust Neil Coulson is delighted at the profit achieved.

“The demand, not just on our golf courses but across all facilities, has been incredible and has significantly accelerated our recovery from a difficult period in 2020 and 2021.

“The recovery of our balance sheet and reserves allows us to revisit a strategy to invest in our physical and digital infrastructure.

“This will further enhance the experience of golfers in St Andrews and continue to protect the links for future generations.”

Golfing income increased from £18.1m in 2022 to £24.2m last year.

Retail and food and beverage operations reported 20% and 29% increases in customer numbers year-on-year.

St Andrews Links Trust investments

As a charitable trust, profits are reinvested into the operation, maintenance and preservation of the links at St Andrews.

The Trust says it has an “ambitious” investment strategy to upgrade ageing infrastructure.

Key projects include a multi-year upgrade of irrigation systems across all courses, extensions and upgrades to the Links Clubhouse and the Golf Academy and a plan to renovate the Castle Course to open all year round.

The Trust completed the acquisition of 70 acres of agricultural land adjoining the Strathtyrum course for £3.5 million in February.

Hundreds of thousand of golf fans descended on St Andrews for the 150th Open in 2022. Image: Richard Sellers/PA.

It means the area between the A91 and the Eden Estuary coastline can be included in ongoing protection work.

And it also leaves the door open for the future expansion of the Links and its facilities.

In addition, the Trust also plans to continue to invest in and seek funding for sustainability and coastal management measures to protect its coastline from erosion and flood risk.

