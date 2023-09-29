St Andrews Links Trust swings into profit as income rises £16m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Links Trust swings into profit as income rises £16m

After incurring losses of more than £11m during the pandemic, the organisation that runs the Old Course has reported a huge rise in income for 2022.

By Gavin Harper
The St Andrews Links Trust runs the Old Course.
The organisation which runs St Andrews Old Course has hailed a return to pre-Covid revenue.

St Andrews Links Trust runs the historic golf course which hosted the 150th Open Championship last summer.

Newly filed accounts for the trust show it recorded income of £33.2 million for the year to December 2022.

That is almost double the 2021 figure of £16.4m. It is also an improvement on the 2019 figure – the last pre-Covid year – of £29.2m

The easing of international travel restrictions in April 2022 saw visitor traffic returned to pre-pandemic levels.

It marks a huge turnaround for the trust, which endured losses of more than £11m in 2020 and 2021.

Hundreds of thousands of golf fans descended on St Andrews for the 150th Open last summer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Home of Golf also returned a profit of £3.7m last year.

That was largely as a result of visitor income and improved trading conditions across its facilities.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “2022 began with significant uncertainty amid talk of new Covid strains.

“The lifting of travel restrictions in April set us on the path to begin our recovery following the two most difficult years in the history of the trust.

“The return to pre-Covid income levels underlines the important balance between welcoming international visitors to the Home of Golf and looking after our yearly ticketholders both in St Andrews and beyond.”

Praise for St Andrews Links Trust staff

Mr Coulson also praised the 350 St Andrews Links Trust staff for their efforts.

He added: “I am delighted with how our dedicated staff coped with the transition from operations of the previous two years to the sudden return of high demand across the links.

“As a business, we were able to achieve so much in 2022 including the historic hosting of The 150th Open.

“It is a testament to our staff and all of our stakeholders that the year was such a success, and to our visitors whose desire to visit the Home of Golf remained undimmed throughout.”

More than 250,000 rounds of golf were played across the seven courses at St Andrews Links in 2022.

About 50% of the 254,298 rounds were played by visitors. The other half were played by yearly ticket holders, who pay an annual fee for playing rights at the links.

In 2022, yearly ticket holder prices included a fixed fee rise of £100 to support the financial recovery of the trust.

An infrastructure investment strategy, which was placed on hold in 2020, will also be revisited to deliver reinvestment into the trust’s facilities.

U-turn over Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’

In February this year, the trust was forced to U-turn after it installed patio-style paving at the world-famous Swilcan Bridge.

Some of the sport’s biggest names, including former Open champion Sir Nick Faldo, hit out at the design move. Some described it as “drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa”.

The paving, which the trust said was installed to mitigate “significant wear and tear” at the iconic site, was hastily removed.

The ‘patio’ beside the Swilcan Bridge sparked a strong reaction online – and it was promptly removed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Mr Coulson said there have been challenges in the current financial year.  However, he is confident about the future.

He added: “While 2023 has undoubtedly brought some different challenges.

“We have dealt with unprecedented demand, the outlook for St Andrews Links is positive.

“The team here is determined to continue our recovery and to deliver on the ambition maximise and reinvest income back into the Links to enhance the experience we provide.”

Conversation