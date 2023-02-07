VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash

By Amie Flett
February 7 2023, 3.30pm Updated: February 7 2023, 5.53pm

St Andrews golf chiefs have U-turned on the new patio-style paving at the iconic Swilcan Bridge after a storm of online backlash.

St Andrews Links Trust’s removal of the new paved area, leading to the Old Course landmark, began on Tuesday.

Golf fans across the world were in uproar after pictures emerged over the weekend of the new circular stone area which had been added to the entry side of the bridge.

The iconic bridge is widely regarded as one of the most famous spots in the golfing world. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

The small stone bridge dates back over 700 years and is regarded as one of the most famous spots in the world of golf.

Some of the sport’s biggest names, including former Open champion Sir Nick Faldo, hit out at the design move – which some described as “drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa”.

It was later revealed Fife council officers were investigating whether the addition to the Old Course’s B-listed Swilcan bridge needed planning permission.

‘Alternative options’ to be explored following stone’s replacement

The paving had been added to reduce wear and tear to the turf around the famous 18th hole bridge.

But following the backlash, golf chiefs took the decision to remove the stonework and will now reinstate the area with turf.

A statement from St Andrews Links Trust on Monday evening read: “The exploratory works around the approach to and from the Swilcan Bridge had been undertaken as part of ongoing attempts to mitigate the issue of significant wear and tear to the turf.

“In recent years we have identified and trialled a number of solutions, with the primary ambition always to find something that is both adequate for the amount of foot traffic for such a popular location whilst being in keeping with its surroundings.

Damage to the immediate area around Swilcan Bridge in October 2022. Image: St Andrews Links Trust.

“The stonework at the approach and exit of the bridge was identified as one possible long term solution, however while this installation would have provided some protection, in this instance we believe we are unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting and have taken the decision to remove it.

“We have also taken on feedback from many partners and stakeholders as well as the golfing public and we would like to thank everyone who has been in touch for their contribution to the issue.

“In the coming days our team will be reinstating the area with turf.

“We would like to thank golfers for their patience as we continue this work. In the meantime we will continue to explore alternative options for a permanent solution and will work with all relevant partners, including Fife Council, and key stakeholders.”

