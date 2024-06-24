St Andrews ‘keeper of the green’ is ‘finding a way’ to protect town’s famous golf courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews ‘keeper of the green’ is ‘finding a way’ to protect town’s famous golf courses

New St Andrews 'Keeper of the Green' Jon Wood is working hard to protect the iconic golf links from climate change.

Jon Wood, 46, course manager for the Old, New and Jubilee golf courses in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

St Andrews ‘keeper of the green’ Jon Wood says the impacts of climate change are already being felt across the town’s famous courses.

Jon is the 10th ‘Keeper of the Green’ to be appointed since golf legend Old Tom Morris in 1864.

His team, who look after the Old, New and Jubilee courses, overcame some of the most challenging weather in recent history last winter to rebuild 49 bunkers, the 13th tee on the Old Course and restore Hell Bunker.

Jon Wood, 46, course manager for the Old, New and Jubilee golf courses in St Andrews rakes a bunker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Data collected by Jon shows that more rain fell between October and March than they normally get in a year, causing a wide range of issues.

Then there is sea level rise and coastal erosion, also linked to climate change.

The St Andrews Links Trust is taking the issue very seriously. It has already bought nearby farmland with a view to boosting its coastal defences.

The Trust is not ruling out expanding the courses at some point in the future, although members say they have no immediate plans.

Could ‘Dutch-style dykes’ protect St Andrews from flooding in 100 years?

Jon is focused on the challenge.

“One thing about greenkeepers is we’ll always find a way one way or the other,” Jon tells The Courier.

“We’ll do what we need to do. But I can’t see the Scottish Government allowing this to go under water, given how much it brings into the country with tourism.

“Look at countries like Holland where land below sea level is protected. Maybe in 100 years’ time we’ll be looking at things like that? We can only do what we can do.

“But work over the last 10, 15 years has helped. There were a lot of storms at the beginning of the winter, and we did lose dune systems during those storms.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust build new dunes from old trees as a way of protecting the dunes at St Andrews West Sands from erosion in January 2020

“But if we hadn’t spent 10 years building these dunes up, what happened this winter would have been a hell of lot worse.

“What we do now is we start all that again and hope we don’t get more and more storms like this.”

‘Keeper of the green’ Jon met his Estonian wife on St Andrews golf course

Jon has a lot to thank St Andrews for.

He met his Estonian wife Eleanora on the golf course there when he was put in charge of the divot squad she was working on.

Their son Phillip, now 13, was born while they were working there.

Jon also cut his teeth in St Andrews as a depute golf course manager.

But more than eight months after the Old Course welcomed him as manager, the 46-year-old still gets “goosebumps” when he turns up for work each morning and feels the weight of history on his shoulders, dating back to golf legend Old Tom Morris.

Jon Wood, 46, course manager for the Old, New and Jubilee golf courses in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I don’t know how to sum it up really,” laughs Jon in the headquarters of St Andrews Links Trust.

“When I first hit a golf ball as an 11-year-old and went to college to study greenkeeping, did I ever think I’d be working at the Home of Golf thinking about all the people that have played on the course?

“It’s an honour.”

Career choice took keeper of the green all over the world before St Andrews

Jon grew up in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, where, in his own words, he didn’t do very well at school. His maths teacher told him he’d end up in a “dead end job”.

However, as he played golf and enjoyed the outdoors, he trained as a greenkeeper.

Keen to “see the world” at the start of his career, he gained experience at Trevose, Portmarnock, Doonbeg and Pinehurst.

Jon Wood, 46, course manager for the Old, New and Jubilee golf courses in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He served as deputy course manager at the Old Course from 2006-2011 before becoming course manager at the Castle Course for St Andrews Links Trust in 2015.

After nine years at the Castle, a recent restructure resulted in him taking over the running of three golf courses – the Old, New and Jubilee – based out of the Jubilee Sheds.

‘Eyes of the world’ on St Andrews

Over the three courses run by Jon, there are 42 greenkeepers at peak season – including recruits from Canada, New Zealand, England as well as local people.

One of the biggest challenges when it comes to recruitment is skyrocketing house prices, meaning it’s increasingly difficult to recruit locally.

Young people in general also seem less willing to do 4am starts and weekend work, he says.

Greenkeepers repairing divots on the 17th fairway of the Old Course ahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022.

When it comes to managing the Old Course, Jon is in no doubt that the “eyes of the world are always on you”.

Whenever they make tweaks to the course, “people are always watching” – and nowadays it can be all over social media within minutes.

Take the row over the so-called Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ on the Old Course, which was before Jon’s time in post.

When the links trust put down paving as part of renovation work, it led to a furious social-media led global backlash against the “horrible” changes and a u-turn in February 2023.

The Swilcan Bridge patio on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
Jon says they were genuinely trying to find a solution to a problem which requires the turfing of that area four or five times a year.

This maybe wasn’t the right solution, but they were trying to do the “right thing” in terms of sustainability.

Data proves that climate change is already affecting St Andrews golf courses

Greenkeepers sometimes have to be reactive. Techniques range from more aeration over winter to selective watering using a state of the art irrigation system.

As concerns focus on storms and rising sea levels, Jon says the data they record on the courses certainly records a “steady” annual temperature rise.

Gone are the days when greenkeepers would throw covers over their machines in October because they wouldn’t cut a blade of grass until springtime due to frost.

Greenkeepers try to clear flooding from the St Andrews Old Course during the 2015 Open Championship. Image: SNS.

“From a greenkeeper point of view, everything we do is now data driven,” he says.

“As an industry, we are only small fry in a bigger world. But as an industry we are trying to do the right things. We are looking a lot more at electric technologies now. We’ve got six mowers that are fully electric on the Old Course.

“We’ve been GEO certified – the most widely regarded and credible sustainability distinction in golf.

“That takes into account everything we do and it’s about standards. We’re at the forefront of trying to do the right things and be as sustainable as possible.

“That sets us up as best we can for the future.”

Conversation