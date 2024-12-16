Cupar’s Nathan Bushnell reflects on ‘life-changing’ journey to Mombasa

When 19-year-old Nathan Bushnell first embarked on his journey to Mombasa, Kenya, he knew he was in for an adventure.

But after spending nine transformative days at the World YMCA Accelerator Summit, Nathan says he now understands what people truly mean by a “life-changing trip.”

Now back at his Cupar YMCA/Cupar Youth Café base – the starting point of his youth work journey – Nathan radiates a mix of excitement and introspection.

“It’s one thing to hear people talk about global events or community building,” he says, “but it’s another thing entirely to experience it firsthand.”

Why did Nathan Bushnell travel to Kenya?

Nathan’s trip to Mombasa was part of the World YMCA’s Vision 2030 programme, which brought together over 2,000 participants from across the globe.

Their aim was to tackle issues like sustainability, community well-being, and social justice.

Representing Scotland, with Cupar Youth Café co-ordinator Gemma Frail also attending, Nathan entered the summit not knowing what to expect.

“At first, I thought it might be workshops that would drag on and leave me feeling overwhelmed,” he admits, chuckling.

“But it wasn’t like that at all. The energy of the people there – sharing their cultures, their struggles, and their hopes – it was amazing.”

The first two days, Nathan recalls, were focused on building connections within his Change Agent group, a cohort of around 70 individuals from all corners of the world.

“We started with icebreakers and team-building activities, which felt a bit like the games we do here at the Youth Café.

“By the end of the day, we were laughing and talking like old friends.”

But it wasn’t all fun and games. The discussions quickly deepened.

One participant from Colombia shared their community’s struggles with forced migration due to corporate interests – a story that left a lasting impression on Nathan.

“I’ll never forget that moment,” he says.

“It was heartbreaking but also motivating. It made me realise how much work needs to be done, not just here in Scotland but around the world.”

What were highlights for Nathan Bushnell?

One of the summit’s highlights was a cultural night, where participants showcased their traditions.

Nathan found himself mesmerised by the vibrant dances, music, and presentations.

“I wish I’d brought something to share from Scotland,” he says.

“A ceilidh dance, like the Gay Gordons, would have been brilliant!”

He describes the cultural exchange as eye-opening.

The summit’s four pillars – community well-being, meaningful work, a sustainable planet, and a just world – served as the foundation for the workshops Nathan attended.

His focus on sustainability proved both enlightening and challenging.

“One of the first questions in the sustainability workshop was, ‘How well is your YMCA addressing this issue?’” Nathan recalls.

“And honestly, most of us didn’t have a clear answer. It was humbling but also empowering. We learned about strategies that could work in different climates and how small changes can lead to big impacts.”

Nathan has forged lifelong connections

The experience has already sparked ideas for Nathan’s work back home.

He’s planning a sustainability project in partnership with Cupar Youth Café’s well-being ambassadors.

“It’s about taking what I’ve learned and making it practical for our community,” he explains.

“Even small steps, like encouraging recycling or running workshops on climate action, can make a difference.”

Beyond the workshops and formal sessions, it was the personal connections that made the trip unforgettable.

Nathan still keeps in touch with friends he made in Mombasa, from Singapore to Spain.

“One girl from Singapore and I have started sending postcards to each other,” he shares with a smile.

He credits the summit with giving him a broader perspective on what’s possible.

Eager to share his experiences

While formal plans to present to the community are still in the works, he’s already been talking with colleagues like Gemma Frail about ways to spread the inspiration.

For Nathan, who once struggled with confidence and direction, the trip to Mombasa has been more than just a global adventure – it’s been a turning point.

From a shy teenager at Cupar Youth Café to a youth worker representing Scotland on an international stage, Nathan’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and community support.

“If someone had told me back then that I’d be in Kenya one day, meeting people from all over the world and sharing ideas about changing our communities, I wouldn’t have believed them,” he says.

But now, with a wealth of knowledge, new friendships, and a renewed sense of purpose, Nathan is ready to take on the challenges ahead.