Is Kinghorn Beach Fife’s ‘happiest place’?

What are the places that never fail to leave you smiling?

Our writers share those special locations in Fife that lift their spirits and rarely fail to drive away the blues.

Read on to discover if your favourite is on our list – and let us know in the comments if there is somewhere else you think we should cover.

Kinghorn Beach

Chosen by Schools and Families writer Cheryl Peebles.

I’ll always feel lucky that my happy place is just a few minutes walk from my doorstep.

Kinghorn beach is the reason I moved to the village 20 years ago and the novelty has yet to wear off.

It may live in the shadow of Fife’s better-known West Sands, in St Andrews, and Silver Sands, in Aberdour.

But what it lacks in star status it more than makes up for in character and community.

I fell in love with Kinghorn beach while house-hunting in my 20s.

Wandering along the promenade I wished I could live in one of the homes lining it.

And a few months later I did.

I no longer do, but remain a frequent visitor come rain, shine, swell and highwater. A lunchtime dog walk across the sand is a highlight of my day.

The beach changes from one day to the next, the tide always bringing something new to see.

Come summer it’s an ideal spot to sunbathe, more sheltered from the wind than its near neighbour Pettycur Bay.

During a storm it’s entrancing to watch waves crash over the harbour walls then see the shifting sands and driftwood left in their wake.

In winter, a bracing walk across the sands and up its steep steps is a soul-cleanser.

Cellardyke Tidal Pool

Chosen by Features Writer Nora McElhone.

The gorgeous East Neuk fishing village of Cellardyke and its tidal pool are just ten miles from my home in Fife.

Despite the proximity, each time I go it feels like I have been away on a mini adventure.

My main reason for a visit to Cellardyke is a swim in the tidal pool, known locally as ‘the bathy’.

I will make the trip at any time of the year to dip with friends or just enjoy a solo swim away from it all.

The views from the pool across to the Isle of May are stunning in the summer sun or wild winter waves.

I started visiting ‘the bathy’ in 2019 when we had to teeter along the sea wall and clamber down a rickety ladder to reach the pool.

It wasn’t much easier getting into the water and there was more than one slip, slide or scrape as I dipped a bit sooner than I had intended.

Now, thanks to an incredible effort from local residents, the access has been vastly improved. There are new steps to the pool and into the water and the whole poolside has been levelled and made safe.

In the warmer months the whole family will join me with paddleboards, wetsuits and inflatables packed to enjoy a day of watery fun.

Kirkcaldy’s Ravenscraig Park

Chosen by Health Writer Debbie Clarke.

There is something special about Kirkcaldy’s Ravenscraig Park.

It has often been described as the town’s hidden gem and after a visit, you soon discover why.

It’s my happy place and I feel very fortunate that it is only a 10-minute walk from my front door.

It has something for all ages to enjoy. Not only does it feature a recently-refurbished play area for children. But it also has scenic woodland walks and local history for adults to discover too.

I love the winding woodland paths – set against the backdrop of a centuries-old castle – as you follow the coastal trail to Dysart.

The route features artwork and wooden carvings and I always find it very relaxing as you walk along the pathways under the trees listening to birdsong.

One of my favourite spots is sitting on one of the benches opposite Ravenscraig Castle’s lookout tower which features a narrow slit offering unspoiled views of the Forth.

And if you are really lucky you might even be able to do a bit of seal-spotting!

You also have the opportunity to read some poetry as Stanes – a piece of art featuring Duncan Glen’s poem of the same name – is close by.

But what I like most about the trails is that you can be under the cover of trees in woodland one minute.

And the next you find yourself looking out onto the sea, listening to the waves crashing against the rocks, the closer you get to Dysart.

Castle Sands, St Andrews

Chosen by Senior Feature Writer Mike Alexander.

When I was asked to write about a ‘perfect place,’ many contenders came to mind – hilltops, rivers, coastlines both in and beyond Fife.

But Castle Sands in St Andrews consistently emerges as a place of deep significance in my life, rooted in memories from my earliest days.

In many ways, it’s just another beach – a place to sit on a rock, contemplate life, and absorb the crashing waves, the screech of gulls, the salty tang of sea spray.

Yet this secluded spot, tucked below the ruins of St Andrews Castle, is much more than that.

It’s where my late dad brought me every Saturday morning as a young boy to build dams and skim stones.

It’s where, as a teenager, I learned practical lessons about self-preservation and risk-taking, scaling cliffs and rocks and daring to dash between high-tide waves – and when not to!

Here, too, as a child I unknowingly fostered my lifelong passions for history, the environment, and the outdoors.

The castle ruins have always captivated me, sparking a fascination with stories like George Wishart’s 1546 execution – marked by a GW on the road above the beach – or the French navy’s 1547 bombardment of the castle during the siege.

Even now, I sometimes clamber along the rocks at low tide between the castle and the harbour, passing what’s left of the cave where shipwrecked St Rule allegedly sheltered with Saint Andrew’s relics millennia ago.

It was on this beach I proposed to my wife – using a makeshift ring from a plastic bottle lid.

Today, gazing out to sea, I find a place full of memories yet alive with new possibilities.

Tentsmuir Beach and Forest

Chosen by Food and Drink Writer Rachel Mcconachie.

Tentsmuir Beach and Forest is my ultimate happy place.

Living in Tayport, I’m lucky to have easy access, and a 40-minute walk or 20-minute cycle brings you to remote Tentsmuir Point.

This hidden gem, where seals often lounge undisturbed on the sandbanks, is one of my favourite spots for a swim.

It’s a place of quiet solitude, a sanctuary for escaping the stresses of life and recharging.

The landscape there changes regularly as the tides and storms sculpt the sands, so you never know how it will look and what little pools there might be to splash in.

While the Tayport side offers its charm, another great way to access Tentsmuir is from near Leuchars, leading to Kinshaldy Beach.

The vastness of this more accessible beach ensures space for everyone, even on the sunniest, busiest days. And despite it’s popularity, it still has an unspoiled and wild feel.

Among the trees, the gorgeous smell of pine envelops you as you explore the many paths – just don’t get lost!

And once you’ve exhausted yourself with all the beauty and fresh air, Salt & Pine café offers delicious crêpes, steaming coffee, and ice creams.

Whether I’m pushing a pram, pedalling through the trees or swimming in the sea, I always feel better for a trip to Tentsmuir.