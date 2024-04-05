St Andrews Links Trust buys farmland in bid to save historic courses from coastal erosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Links Trust buys farmland in bid to save historic courses from coastal erosion

The Trust says protection against erosion and flooding has been a priority for more than a decade.

By Claire Warrender
The Old Course in St Andrews
The Old Course is one of seven links courses in St Andrews.

St Andrews Links Trust has bought a parcel of farmland in its bid to save its courses from catastrophic coastal erosion.

The three fields at Easter Kincaple Farm sit at the western extremity of the historic Links.

And they were identified as an area of potential weakness in a Dynamic Coast Scotland survey in 2021.

An aeriel view of St Andrews Links at the Eden Estuary
An aerial view of the Links at the Eden Estuary. Image: Supplied by St Andrews Links Trust.

The purchase means the area between the A91 and the Eden Estuary coastline can be included in the trust’s ongoing protection work.

And it also leaves the door open for the future expansion of the Links and its facilities.

The land acquisition follows heavy winter storms which saw St Andrews West Sands lose up to a metre of sand.

It also comes amid news Montrose Golf Links have lost seven metres of coast in a year.

Protection against erosion a priority for St Andrews Links Trust

St Andrews Links Trust operates seven links golf courses, including the historic Old Course.

And building resilience against coastal erosion and flooding has been a priority for more than a decade.

The Trust and their partners have already carried out significant dune restoration work on the West Sands.

Sandy Reid and Ranald Strachan of St Andrews Links Trust are involved in restoring the dunes as protection from coastal erosion.

And the efforts amount to Scotland’s largest and longest-running dune restoration programme.

In addition, they have carried out beach feeding and salt marsh planning on the Eden coastline.

Together, the work has provided protection against coastal erosion across the Links.

However, the land at Easter Kincaple is thought to be an ingress point for erosion and flooding.

Its purchase includes a condition it is kept for agricultural purposes for the foreseeable future.

Trust has no immediate plans for development

Trust chief executive Neil Coulson said coastal erosion is already impacting communities and facilities across Scotland.

“Not only does this land allow us to add to our coastal defences, it also helps protect against any future development by third parties,” he said.

“We have no immediate plans for development of the land other than to enhance coastal erosion mitigations.

“However, while the decision to purchase has primarily been taken on environmental grounds to combat coastal erosion, it may offer opportunities for future expansion of the Links and its facilities in years to come.”

Ensuring long future for golf at St Andrews

Lead West Sands ranger Ranald Strachan says last winter’s storms and high tides had impacted recent restoration efforts.

And he described the past few months as challenging.

Ranald Strachan of St Andrews Links Trust is involved in coastal erosion protection work.

“However, while its always disappointing to see restoration efforts washed away, it is the exact reason they are built in the first place,” he said.

“They provide the first layer of protection in climatic events such as those experienced.

“There is no doubt we are in a much stronger position than we would be due to the dune restoration work and coastal management that has been undertaken.

“We will continue to implement defensive and adaptation plans at both the West Sands and the Eden Estuary to ensure there is a long and successful future for golf at St Andrews.”

More from Fife

April snow in Dundee
Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
The Old Course is one of seven links courses in St Andrews.
Dunfermline man stabbed victim in chest with 'fishing knife' after being teased for not having…
B9157 Orrock Quarry Road between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy.
Flooding closes busy Dalgety Bay to Kirkcaldy road in Fife
M90 at Kelty
Crash closes two lanes on M90 near Kelty
A graphic showing a plan of the proposed new housing development at Cupar North.
Chance to comment on amended Cupar North plans as flooding fears raised
An artist's impression of the proposed wellness park near Kelty.
Deer and swans attacked and killed by unleashed dogs at proposed Fife park
Snow is forecast in higher grounds of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Snow weather warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Chris Reekie of Howe of Fife RFC says energy costs are unsustainable
Fife rugby club that has produced 7 Scotland stars facing 'unsustainable' energy bills
East End Park to turn into Euros fan zone
Dunfermline Athletic to host Scotland's 'largest fan zone' for Euro 2024
Alexis Mackie won the young first aid hero award
Glenrothes teenager hailed a hero after saving her grandad's life

Conversation