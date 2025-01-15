Developer slashes size of planned Cupar solar farm amid public concerns

Cupar solar farm developers have cut the size of their planned project in a bid to allay public concerns.

Balance Power will reveal a fresh proposal at a consultation event in the town this week.

And planning manager Ryan McIndoe says it will be 20% smaller than before.

The move follows fears the 155-acre development, over three farms, would be “a disaster for the countryside”.

Many residents complained the original plans would have a huge visual impact, ruining the last truly rural route out of Cupar.

Mr McIndoe says the company has now taken those views on board.

“We’re genuinely trying to listen to people,” he said.

“That has resulted in a 20% reduction in the array by pulling it back from the western edge.”

Response to public concerns

Around 70 people attended an initial consultation held by Balance Power in November.

They viewed details of the planned solar farm at Over Rankeilor and shared opinions.

Mr McIndoe said: “The feedback was the western side of the site is too sensitive from a landscape and visual impact point of view.

“We’ve now modified the scheme to relieve some of those concerns.”

Other fears expressed by residents included impact on wildlife.

In response, Balance Power intends to create wildflower areas with species to attract insects.

It is also considering fencing that ensures mammals can move across the area.

Many residents also suggested motorways and city roofs would be better solar farm locations.

However, Mr McIndoe says this is ruled out for large arrays due to UK regulations.

How and when to view amended Cupar solar farm plans

He acknowledges solar farms have proved unpopular in many communities.

However, he adds: “No-one likes the nature of development but everyone agrees we need to do something to achieve net zero

“These schemes are needed but they need to be sensitive to the environment and the people who live in these settings.”

The new plans will go on display at Howe of Fife Rugby Club, Cupar, from 3-7pm on Thursday, with Mr McIndoe available to discuss them.

They will also be revealed on the Balance Power website from 9am on Thursday.

Feedback will again be taken on board before any planning application is submitted.

Balance Power is seeking consent for 40 years.