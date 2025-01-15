Developer slashes size of planned Cupar solar farm amid public concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developer slashes size of planned Cupar solar farm amid public concerns

The new plans will go on display in the town on Thursday.

By Claire Warrender
Ryan McIndoe, head of planning at Balance Power, with previous plans for the Cupar solar farm
Balance Power planning manager Ryan McIndoe at a previous consultation event in Cupar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Cupar solar farm developers have cut the size of their planned project in a bid to allay public concerns.

Balance Power will reveal a fresh proposal at a consultation event in the town this week.

And planning manager Ryan McIndoe says it will be 20% smaller than before.

Residents at a consultation event regarding plans for a cupar solar farm
Members of the public examine information boards at a consultation event in Cupar in November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The move follows fears the 155-acre development, over three farms, would be “a disaster for the countryside”.

Many residents complained the original plans would have a huge visual impact, ruining the last truly rural route out of Cupar.

Mr McIndoe says the company has now taken those views on board.

“We’re genuinely trying to listen to people,” he said.

“That has resulted in a 20% reduction in the array by pulling it back from the western edge.”

Response to public concerns

Around 70 people attended an initial consultation held by Balance Power in November.

They viewed details of the planned solar farm at Over Rankeilor and shared opinions.

Mr McIndoe said: “The feedback was the western side of the site is too sensitive from a landscape and visual impact point of view.

Plan for Cupar Solar farm
The previous Cupar solar farm plan, which has been amended. Image: Fife planning portal

“We’ve now modified the scheme to relieve some of those concerns.”

Other fears expressed by residents included impact on wildlife.

In response, Balance Power intends to create wildflower areas with species to attract insects.

It is also considering fencing that ensures mammals can move across the area.

Many residents also suggested motorways and city roofs would be better solar farm locations.

However, Mr McIndoe says this is ruled out for large arrays due to UK regulations.

How and when to view amended Cupar solar farm plans

He acknowledges solar farms have proved unpopular in many communities.

However, he adds: “No-one likes the nature of development but everyone agrees we need to do something to achieve net zero

“These schemes are needed but they need to be sensitive to the environment and the people who live in these settings.”

The new plans will go on display at Howe of Fife Rugby Club, Cupar, from 3-7pm on Thursday, with Mr McIndoe available to discuss them.

They will also be revealed on the Balance Power website from 9am on Thursday.

Feedback will again be taken on board before any planning application is submitted.

Balance Power is seeking consent for 40 years.

Conversation