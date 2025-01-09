Public offered second chance to quiz developers behind plans for huge Cupar solar farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public offered second chance to quiz developers behind plans for huge Cupar solar farm

Balance Power has organised another consultation event in the town next week.

By Claire Warrender
The site of the proposed Cupar solar farm
The site of the proposed Cupar solar farm. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The public is being given a final chance to quiz developers behind plans for a massive solar farm on the outskirts of Cupar.

Energy company Balance Power is hosting a consultation event on Thursday next week.

And an opposition group is urging as many people as possible to make their voices heard.

Residents at a consultation event regarding plans for a cupar solar farm
Members of the public examine information boards at a previous consultation event in Cupar for an 155-acre solar farm. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Cupar Solar Farm Concerned Residents’ Group say the 155-acre development could be a disaster for the countryside.

They fear the array, covering an area the size of 88 football pitches, will impinge on their quality of life and affect wildlife.

And they say it could also affect people who use the country for leisure.

Balance Power aims to allay concerns through its consultation events and says it will take any feedback on board.

A full planning application is expected later this year.

‘Solar arrays should be on rooftops’

A spokesperson for the residents’ group insists it is vital the community is aware of the plans.

“It’s not in my backyard but it’s certainly in Cupar’s backyard,” she said.

“If it goes ahead, it will cover three farms on the only true country road left out of Cupar.

“It’s the only place nearby where you can walk or cycle safely in the countryside.”

Ryan Macindoe is the head of development at Balance Power Projects. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The spokeswoman said she is all for solar power and green energy but only in the right place.

“We should be building solar arrays on rooftops in cities or along railway lines,” she said.

“In the Far East they have them along the centre of highways, which is far less impactful than in the country.

“Tourism is a big industry but if Scotland isn’t careful, what are people going to come to see?”

She added: “After this consultation event, a planning application will be lodged for the Cupar solar farm.

“And if anyone doesn’t like the look of it, they must object.”

When is the next Cupar solar farm consultation event?

If approved, the development, a mile north west of Cupar, will consist of ground-mounted solar panels, transformers, switchgears and inverters.

A new access will be created from a road to the south of the site.

And fencing, security lighting and CCTV will be installed.

Balance Power says it is assessing two route options for transmission cabling to connect the solar farm to the grid at Cupar substation.

The consultation event takes place in Howe of Fife Rugby Club, at Duffus Park, on Thursday January 16.

Balance Power representatives will be there from 3pm to 7pm.

