Public offered second chance to quiz developers behind plans for huge Cupar solar farm

The public is being given a final chance to quiz developers behind plans for a massive solar farm on the outskirts of Cupar.

Energy company Balance Power is hosting a consultation event on Thursday next week.

And an opposition group is urging as many people as possible to make their voices heard.

The Cupar Solar Farm Concerned Residents’ Group say the 155-acre development could be a disaster for the countryside.

They fear the array, covering an area the size of 88 football pitches, will impinge on their quality of life and affect wildlife.

And they say it could also affect people who use the country for leisure.

Balance Power aims to allay concerns through its consultation events and says it will take any feedback on board.

A full planning application is expected later this year.

‘Solar arrays should be on rooftops’

A spokesperson for the residents’ group insists it is vital the community is aware of the plans.

“It’s not in my backyard but it’s certainly in Cupar’s backyard,” she said.

“If it goes ahead, it will cover three farms on the only true country road left out of Cupar.

“It’s the only place nearby where you can walk or cycle safely in the countryside.”

The spokeswoman said she is all for solar power and green energy but only in the right place.

“We should be building solar arrays on rooftops in cities or along railway lines,” she said.

“In the Far East they have them along the centre of highways, which is far less impactful than in the country.

“Tourism is a big industry but if Scotland isn’t careful, what are people going to come to see?”

She added: “After this consultation event, a planning application will be lodged for the Cupar solar farm.

“And if anyone doesn’t like the look of it, they must object.”

When is the next Cupar solar farm consultation event?

If approved, the development, a mile north west of Cupar, will consist of ground-mounted solar panels, transformers, switchgears and inverters.

A new access will be created from a road to the south of the site.

And fencing, security lighting and CCTV will be installed.

Balance Power says it is assessing two route options for transmission cabling to connect the solar farm to the grid at Cupar substation.

The consultation event takes place in Howe of Fife Rugby Club, at Duffus Park, on Thursday January 16.

Balance Power representatives will be there from 3pm to 7pm.