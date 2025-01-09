Kevin Holt ’50/50′ for St Mirren showdown as Dundee United boss outlines Sam-Cleall Harding plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin Holt ’50/50′ for St Mirren showdown as Dundee United boss outlines Sam-Cleall Harding plans

Jim Goodwin has high hopes for the 18-year-old.

Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt has been deemed “50/50” for Dundee United’s Premiership showdown against St Mirren on Saturday.

However, boss Jim Goodwin reckons the Tangerines are fortunate to have a player of Ross Graham’s calibre ready to step in after hailing the homegrown centre-back’s display against Celtic.

Holt, who has been in sensational form in recent weeks, is nursing a minor knock and was a notable absentee as the Terrors fell to a 2-0 defeat in Glasgow on Wednesday evening.

Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

That provided a window of opportunity for Graham to make his first United start in more than three months and, despite being powerless to stop Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate from finding the net, he turned in a superb showing.

Goodwin hails Ross Graham impact

“Kevin Holt was carrying a knock and missed out,” confirmed Goodwin. “Kevin is 50/50 (to face St Mirren) at the moment. We’ll need to see how things go.

“But Ross Graham came in against Celtic and was excellent at defending the box, showing his ability on the ball at times, too. I thought he was outstanding at the back.

“We know what a good player Rossco is. He has just been very unfortunate that the three players ahead of him (Emmanuel Adegboyega, Kevin Holt, Declan Gallagher) have been very consistent.

“That’s why we have one of the best defensive records in the league.”

Ross Graham, left, and Celtic's Greg Taylor
Ross Graham, left, and Celtic’s Greg Taylor. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “Kevin Holt has been one of our most consistent performers this season but having someone of the quality of Ross Graham ready to step in is something we are very fortunate to have.”

High hopes for Cleall-Harding

Meanwhile, Goodwin reckons a massive year lies ahead for highly rated teenager Sam Cleall-Harding following his recall from Kelty Hearts.

The 18-year-old made 15 appearances on loan with the Maroon Machine and became a firm favourite in Fife. And after his return to Tannadice was confirmed on Tuesday evening, he was on the bench at Celtic Park 24 hours later.

Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Cleall-Harding in action in a pre-season friendly against Luton this term. Image: SNS

Asked whether Cleall-Harding would be part of the United first-team group, rather than be farmed out for another loan, Goodwin said: “Yes.

“Sam had a really good loan spell with Kelty Hearts.

“We recognise that the step up from League One to the Premiership is quite a big leap, but we have really high hopes for Sam. He is a player with potential.

“He still has developing to do, but we want him to be around the first team more regularly because next season is going to be a big one.

“When he comes back in for next pre-season, he has to come back with the mindset of a first team player if he’s going to kick on.

“And there maybe opportunities for Sam between now and the end of the season. One thing we don’t want to do is leave ourselves short in those key positions if something were to happen to one of the senior players.”

