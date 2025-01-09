Perthshire Planning Ahead: Hotels want ‘dining domes’ and a gun shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Hotels want ‘dining domes’ and a gun shop

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
An image of one of the 'dining domes' that could be built in the garden of the Apex Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry.. Image: ISA/Perth and Kinross planning
An image of one of the 'dining domes' that could be built in the garden of the Apex Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry.. Image: ISA/Perth and Kinross planning

Three ‘dining domes’ could be built in the garden of a recently reopened hotel in Pitlochry.

Pine Trees Hotel in Strathview Terrace reopened in December after a £5 million refurbishment lasting 18 weeks.

The investment was made by Apex Hotels which acquired the venue in July 2023.

Now the hotel wants to improve its outdoor offering.

Apex owns Pine Trees Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A supporting statement said: “The planning application seeks to achieve this by providing three polycarbonate all-weather domes for guests to eat within and enjoy an uninterrupted 360-degree view of the landscape, regardless of the weather conditions.

“The proposed dining domes are proprietary frameless polycarbonate structures that provide a unique 360-degree viewing experience.

“The domes are fully demountable and do not require permanent foundations or structure to support them.

“They can be easily removed in the future if the hotel guests’ dining habits change.

How a dome may look at Pine Trees Hotel.
How one of the domes could look. Image: ISA/Perth and Kinross planning

“The domes have minimal visual impact due to their frameless construction as can be seen in the adjacent images.

“The domes will be lit at night by low-level lighting and/or candles to allow guests to enjoy the night sky.”

The application, which Perth and Kinross Council will decide, also includes an extension and improvements to the outdoor terrace.

The introduction of a “broad swath of ornamental tall grasses” around the south edge of the lawn is also proposed.

Gun shop may open in Dunkeld House Hotel

A shop selling gun equipment may be set up at a Dunkeld hotel.

Clark Taylor has applied to build a two-storey extension at the County Clays reception building in Dunkeld House Hotel.

The proposal includes new staff premises above the gun shop.

Dunkeld House Hotel. Dunkeld House Hotel. Image supplied

County Clays was established at Dunkeld House in 1989, when it was owned by Stakis Hotels.

“The facility at County Clays is Scotland’s largest sporting clay pigeon range, offering clay pigeon shooting, archery, air rifle shooting, falconry and other off-sight activities,” said the supporting statement.

“The applicant’s passion is to encourage youngsters and people of all ages to visit and learn new skills whilst in a safe environment.

“The shop would provide gun safety equipment, maintenance, ammunition and a selection of country attire.

“There is a demand for this in the local area, evident after the applicant contacted many of the estates that visit the facilities regularly.

“Some of these estates are some 60 miles away and significantly more to other similar businesses.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application.

Latest plan to convert former Aberfeldy Cottage Hospital

A new plan has been lodged for the former Aberfeldy Cottage Hospital, which has been empty since 2001.

The building could be partly demolished in a scheme that would see seven homes built on the site.

It follows a proposal that was refused by the council in 2022 after a petition in opposition attracted 852 signatures.

Aberfeldy Community Council also objected, raising concerns over infrastructure and the site’s cultural and historic integrity.

The community council supports the latest scheme – subject to flood prevention measures and the homes are never converted into holiday homes.

The plan would convert the vacant Old Crieff Road building, dating from 1909, into three homes.

Two new homes would be built on both sides of the structure.

 The former Aberfeldy Cottage Hospital. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Applicant Bruce Donnachie’s supporting statement said: “It is proposed that the lower grade 1970s era flat-roofed extensions of the hospital are demolished to allow each dwelling a large garden area with commanding views to the hills beyond.

“The proposals also include an additional two contextually sensitive and low mass architectural houses either side of the property, taking the place of the former unsympathetic ancillary extensions and outbuildings of the hospital.

“The design of the houses is intended to provide an active streetscape to the Old Crieff Road elevation, with each house being stepped back to fall in line with the existing building.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the planning application.

9 holiday homes ‘would regenerate Bridge of Cally’

The creation of nine holiday lodges would regenerate a “neglected” part of Bridge of Cally, according to an applicant.

Andrew Simpson, from Roebrae Ltd, has applied to develop land 125 metres east of Bleaton Hallet.

The short-let properties would be built on the grounds of the estate, which includes working farmland, a managed plantation and Bleaton Hallet house and gardens.

The development area is bound by Blackwater River in the east.

The location of the proposed lodges in Bridge of Cally. Image: Spink Architecture/Perth and Kinross planning

A supporting statement says: “The creation of the Bleaton Hallet Lodges should regenerate and rejuvenate the neglected gardens and grounds of Bleaton Hallet.”

It adds the scheme would “re-create the intricate paths network, pond, facilities and beauty of a site generally left to become overgrown with no real plan.

“With a careful intervention, the Bleaton Hallet Lodges can generate an income to support investment across the site, creating improvement within the site whilst also supporting Perthshire’s tourism business.”

Consultation for the planning application ends on January 14.

Greens grocery store planned for landmark Scone building

Gocery chain Greens has applied to move into a landmark store in Scone.

Fife-based Glenshire Group, which operates 27 Greens outlets across Scotland, wants to occupy the vacant Ian R Taylor building in the heart of the Perthshire town.

Mr Taylor shut the furniture outlet in November after 44 years on Perth Road.

In addition to a new Greens, a retail unit and hot food takeaway – open daily until 11pm, and midnight at weekends – would be created above the current Co-op store.

Greens may open at the former Ian R Taylor shop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

If given planning permission, two outbuildings and a section of the main building at its eastern end would be removed.

Greens has a partnership with Fisher and Donaldson, whose iconic fudge doughnuts would be sold at the store.

Fourteen off-street parking spaces would also be created.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Pitlochry hotel domes

Dunkeld gun shop

Aberfeldy Cottage Hospital

Bridge of Cally holiday lodges

Scone Greens store

