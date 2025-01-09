Perthshire Planning Ahead: Hotels want ‘dining domes’ and a gun shop

Three ‘dining domes’ could be built in the garden of a recently reopened hotel in Pitlochry.

Pine Trees Hotel in Strathview Terrace reopened in December after a £5 million refurbishment lasting 18 weeks.

The investment was made by Apex Hotels which acquired the venue in July 2023.

Now the hotel wants to improve its outdoor offering.

A supporting statement said: “The planning application seeks to achieve this by providing three polycarbonate all-weather domes for guests to eat within and enjoy an uninterrupted 360-degree view of the landscape, regardless of the weather conditions.

“The proposed dining domes are proprietary frameless polycarbonate structures that provide a unique 360-degree viewing experience.

“The domes are fully demountable and do not require permanent foundations or structure to support them.

“They can be easily removed in the future if the hotel guests’ dining habits change.

“The domes have minimal visual impact due to their frameless construction as can be seen in the adjacent images.

“The domes will be lit at night by low-level lighting and/or candles to allow guests to enjoy the night sky.”

The application, which Perth and Kinross Council will decide, also includes an extension and improvements to the outdoor terrace.

The introduction of a “broad swath of ornamental tall grasses” around the south edge of the lawn is also proposed.

Gun shop may open in Dunkeld House Hotel

A shop selling gun equipment may be set up at a Dunkeld hotel.

Clark Taylor has applied to build a two-storey extension at the County Clays reception building in Dunkeld House Hotel.

The proposal includes new staff premises above the gun shop.

County Clays was established at Dunkeld House in 1989, when it was owned by Stakis Hotels.

“The facility at County Clays is Scotland’s largest sporting clay pigeon range, offering clay pigeon shooting, archery, air rifle shooting, falconry and other off-sight activities,” said the supporting statement.

“The applicant’s passion is to encourage youngsters and people of all ages to visit and learn new skills whilst in a safe environment.

“The shop would provide gun safety equipment, maintenance, ammunition and a selection of country attire.

“There is a demand for this in the local area, evident after the applicant contacted many of the estates that visit the facilities regularly.

“Some of these estates are some 60 miles away and significantly more to other similar businesses.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application.

Latest plan to convert former Aberfeldy Cottage Hospital

A new plan has been lodged for the former Aberfeldy Cottage Hospital, which has been empty since 2001.

The building could be partly demolished in a scheme that would see seven homes built on the site.

It follows a proposal that was refused by the council in 2022 after a petition in opposition attracted 852 signatures.

Aberfeldy Community Council also objected, raising concerns over infrastructure and the site’s cultural and historic integrity.

The community council supports the latest scheme – subject to flood prevention measures and the homes are never converted into holiday homes.

The plan would convert the vacant Old Crieff Road building, dating from 1909, into three homes.

Two new homes would be built on both sides of the structure.

Applicant Bruce Donnachie’s supporting statement said: “It is proposed that the lower grade 1970s era flat-roofed extensions of the hospital are demolished to allow each dwelling a large garden area with commanding views to the hills beyond.

“The proposals also include an additional two contextually sensitive and low mass architectural houses either side of the property, taking the place of the former unsympathetic ancillary extensions and outbuildings of the hospital.

“The design of the houses is intended to provide an active streetscape to the Old Crieff Road elevation, with each house being stepped back to fall in line with the existing building.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the planning application.

9 holiday homes ‘would regenerate Bridge of Cally’

The creation of nine holiday lodges would regenerate a “neglected” part of Bridge of Cally, according to an applicant.

Andrew Simpson, from Roebrae Ltd, has applied to develop land 125 metres east of Bleaton Hallet.

The short-let properties would be built on the grounds of the estate, which includes working farmland, a managed plantation and Bleaton Hallet house and gardens.

The development area is bound by Blackwater River in the east.

A supporting statement says: “The creation of the Bleaton Hallet Lodges should regenerate and rejuvenate the neglected gardens and grounds of Bleaton Hallet.”

It adds the scheme would “re-create the intricate paths network, pond, facilities and beauty of a site generally left to become overgrown with no real plan.

“With a careful intervention, the Bleaton Hallet Lodges can generate an income to support investment across the site, creating improvement within the site whilst also supporting Perthshire’s tourism business.”

Consultation for the planning application ends on January 14.

Greens grocery store planned for landmark Scone building

Gocery chain Greens has applied to move into a landmark store in Scone.

Fife-based Glenshire Group, which operates 27 Greens outlets across Scotland, wants to occupy the vacant Ian R Taylor building in the heart of the Perthshire town.

Mr Taylor shut the furniture outlet in November after 44 years on Perth Road.

In addition to a new Greens, a retail unit and hot food takeaway – open daily until 11pm, and midnight at weekends – would be created above the current Co-op store.

If given planning permission, two outbuildings and a section of the main building at its eastern end would be removed.

Greens has a partnership with Fisher and Donaldson, whose iconic fudge doughnuts would be sold at the store.

Fourteen off-street parking spaces would also be created.

