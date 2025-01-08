EXCLUSIVE: ‘Flagship’ Greens grocery store planned for landmark Scone building

Grocery chain Greens has applied to move into a landmark store in Scone.

Fife-based Glenshire Group, which operates 27 Greens outlets across Scotland, wants to occupy the vacant Ian R Taylor building in the heart of the Perthshire town.

Mr Taylor shut the furniture outlet in November after 44 years on Perth Road.

In addition to a new Greens, a retail unit and hot food takeaway – open daily until 11pm, and midnight at weekends – would be created above the current Co-op store.

If given planning permission, two outbuildings and a section of the main building at its eastern end would be removed.

Greens would be ‘similar size to Sainsbury’s or Tesco’

Glendale Group property director Dan Arrandale told The Courier: “We are looking at, in principle, a flagship Greens food and convenience store.

“It will be 3,000 sq ft, which is a standard size and similar to a Sainsbury’s or Tesco.

“We are aware that there are two other stores in the locale.

“But there are residential housing developments in this area, and busy roads.

“We are a bit more price conscious as well, and ultimately this gives more choice to the consumer.

“We will look to find tenants for the two other units.”

Fisher and Donaldson’s iconic doughnuts may be coming to Scone

Greens has a partnership with Fisher and Donaldson, whose iconic fudge doughnuts would be sold at the store.

There would also be 14 off-street parking spaces created.

“It is a slightly opportunistic purchase and a big property,” Dan added.

“If the customers want the doughnuts we will certainly bring it.

“The partnership with Fisher and Donaldson is really well-known and established.

“We will also be able to offer some parking, which is lacking in the area at the moment.

“The Tesco petrol station has a bit of parking but in terms of off-street parking there isn’t much.

“Sometimes Scone can be a bit clogged up, which doesn’t necessarily facilitate the shopping experience or deliver the sales a store needs.

“Scone is a great location as we like the large village locations away from the main town.

“They are strong demographics for us, with being community-spirited areas.”

Glenshire also operates Pizza Hut franchises, but Dan categorically ruled out the chain as the occupier of the takeaway unit.

“Scone’s not the right location for a brand like that,” he said.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.