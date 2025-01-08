EXCLUSIVE: ‘Flagship’ Greens grocery store planned for landmark Scone building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Flagship’ Greens grocery store planned for landmark Scone building

The proposal also includes an additional retail outlet and a hot food takeaway.

Former Ian R Taylor furniture outlet on Scone's Perth Road.
Part of the building previously occupied by Ian R Taylor's furniture shop could be demolished as part of the scheme. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

Grocery chain Greens has applied to move into a landmark store in Scone.

Fife-based Glenshire Group, which operates 27 Greens outlets across Scotland, wants to occupy the vacant Ian R Taylor building in the heart of the Perthshire town.

Mr Taylor shut the furniture outlet in November after 44 years on Perth Road.

An artist’s impression of the proposed new Greens store in Scone. Image: Whitelaw Associates/Perth and Kinross planning

In addition to a new Greens, a retail unit and hot food takeaway – open daily until 11pm, and midnight at weekends – would be created above the current Co-op store.

If given planning permission, two outbuildings and a section of the main building at its eastern end would be removed.

Greens would be ‘similar size to Sainsbury’s or Tesco’

Glendale Group property director Dan Arrandale told The Courier: “We are looking at, in principle, a flagship Greens food and convenience store.

“It will be 3,000 sq ft, which is a standard size and similar to a Sainsbury’s or Tesco.

“We are aware that there are two other stores in the locale.

“But there are residential housing developments in this area, and busy roads.

“We are a bit more price conscious as well, and ultimately this gives more choice to the consumer.

“We will look to find tenants for the two other units.”

Fisher and Donaldson’s iconic doughnuts may be coming to Scone

Greens has a partnership with Fisher and Donaldson, whose iconic fudge doughnuts would be sold at the store.

There would also be 14 off-street parking spaces created.

“It is a slightly opportunistic purchase and a big property,” Dan added.

Perth’s first Greens opened in Oakbank in 2023. Image:  Greens of Oakbank/Facebook

“If the customers want the doughnuts we will certainly bring it.

“The partnership with Fisher and Donaldson is really well-known and established.

“We will also be able to offer some parking, which is lacking in the area at the moment.

“The Tesco petrol station has a bit of parking but in terms of off-street parking there isn’t much.

“Sometimes Scone can be a bit clogged up, which doesn’t necessarily facilitate the shopping experience or deliver the sales a store needs.

“Scone is a great location as we like the large village locations away from the main town.

“They are strong demographics for us, with being community-spirited areas.”

Glenshire also operates Pizza Hut franchises, but Dan categorically ruled out the chain as the occupier of the takeaway unit.

“Scone’s not the right location for a brand like that,” he said.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

