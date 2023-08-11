Fisher & Donaldson invites viral tweeter and family to see how iconic fudge doughnut is made

A viral tweeter who whipped Perth up into a doughnut frenzy was invited to see how the sweet treat is made.

Gordon McCabe surveyed each fudge doughnut on offer across the Fair City.

After five taste tests, Gordon concluded that Fife-based Bayne’s had the best doughnut in Perth.

He compared the appearance of the doughnut to that of the “handsome and symmetrical” US actor Zac Efron.

Fisher & Donaldson – which has long claimed to produce the “best fudge doughnut in Scotland, if not the world” – came joint second alongside homegrown favourite Murrays.

The thread went viral on Twitter, with more than 600,000 views and 250 comments.

Fisher & Donaldson bakery tour

Despite not topping the leaderboard, Fisher & Donaldson invited Gordon along with his family to get a tour of its bakery and tearoom in Cupar and have a go at making the fudge doughnut themselves.

The bakery took to Twitter and said: “Remember when twitter went mad recently over a certain #FudgeDoughnut review?

“We just had to have Gordon McCabe and his family over to F&D for a tour and to try their hands at making some of our famous fudge doughnuts for themselves!”

Gordon described the trip as an “incredible insight”.

He said: “An incredible insight into seeing how Scotland’s seemingly most emotionally volatile delicacy is made and we even got to have a go at making some ourselves.

“The first thing to mention is how kind & friendly every single member of F&D staff was.

“From those serving in the tea room, the office, the bakery or even the director they were all so welcoming & you really got the feel that despite expansion this is very much a family bakery.

“People of Perth if you haven’t tried the Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut yet, get up to Greens of Oakbank and give it a bash.”