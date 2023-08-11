Fisher & Donaldson invites viral tweeter and family to see how iconic fudge doughnut is made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fisher & Donaldson invites viral tweeter and family to see how iconic fudge doughnut is made

Gordon McCabe rated each fudge doughnut on offer in the city.

By Chloe Burrell
Gordon McCabe with his children Esme and Noah.
Gordon McCabe and his family were invited along to the Cupar bakery. Image: Fisher & Donaldson/Twitter.

A viral tweeter who whipped Perth up into a doughnut frenzy was invited to see how the sweet treat is made.

Gordon McCabe surveyed each fudge doughnut on offer across the Fair City.

After five taste tests, Gordon concluded that Fife-based Bayne’s had the best doughnut in Perth.

He compared the appearance of the doughnut to that of the “handsome and symmetrical” US actor Zac Efron.

Fisher & Donaldson – which has long claimed to produce the “best fudge doughnut in Scotland, if not the world” – came joint second alongside homegrown favourite Murrays.

The thread went viral on Twitter, with more than 600,000 views and 250 comments.

Fisher & Donaldson bakery tour

Despite not topping the leaderboard, Fisher & Donaldson invited Gordon along with his family to get a tour of its bakery and tearoom in Cupar and have a go at making the fudge doughnut themselves.

The bakery took to Twitter and said: “Remember when twitter went mad recently over a certain #FudgeDoughnut review?

“We just had to have Gordon McCabe and his family over to F&D for a tour and to try their hands at making some of our famous fudge doughnuts for themselves!”

Gordon McDade, Noah and Esme
Gordon McCabe, and his daughter, Esme, and son, Noah, reviewed doughnuts. Image: Gordon McCabe.

Gordon described the trip as an “incredible insight”.

He said: “An incredible insight into seeing how Scotland’s seemingly most emotionally volatile delicacy is made and we even got to have a go at making some ourselves.

“The first thing to mention is how kind & friendly every single member of F&D staff was.

“From those serving in the tea room, the office, the bakery or even the director they were all so welcoming & you really got the feel that despite expansion this is very much a family bakery.

“People of Perth if you haven’t tried the Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut yet, get up to Greens of Oakbank and give it a bash.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Moira Duguid was a much-loved lollipop lady in Comrie for more than three decades.
Moira Duguid obituary: Family's tribute to Comrie lollipop lady known to generations of schoolchildren
The A823 near Powmill, Perthshire, and police stock image.
Robbers steal clothing in Perthshire incident involving car and motorbike
Where do you stand on the driven grouse shooting debate? Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock.
Is grouse shooting cruel or a glorious 'celebration'? Angus campaigner and land boss have…
Justin Bower is accused of causing serious injury to another man in the accident on August 24 2021. Image: DC Thomson.
A9 horse tragedy: Motorist denies driving lorry while using phone and steering with elbows…
Perth boxing boss Sam Kynoch
Dundee leisure chiefs refuse to disclose contracts with Perth boxing boss linked to Irish…
Hayley, a German Shepherd cross, and Tyson, a beagle, with heads together playing with a toy in the therapy garden at PADS.
Doggy romance blossoms in Perthshire rehoming charity's therapy garden
Sarah Fergusson and Nicola Lunn hugging.
Perthshire mum 'humbled' as pals raise thousands to pay for 'final option' stem cell…
Emergency services n Scott Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Perth street closed after incident involving female pedestrian and van
Tributes at the scene of the fatal fire in Methven. Image: Lindsey Hamilton, DC Thomson
Tributes paid to 'lovely lady' who died in Perthshire fire
student taking exam.
Royal Mail blunder leaves Perth pupils waiting for exam results

Conversation