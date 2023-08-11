St Johnstone send teen star out on loan to Lowland League challengers

St Johnstone kid Jackson Mylchreest has joined Tranent on a season long loan.

The 16-year-old striker scored in Saints’ 3-0 pre-season win over East Fife, before making late substitute appearances in each of Saints’ Viaplay Cup ties.

Now the Perth side have sent him to the Lowland League to continue his development.

Jackson Mylchreest has joined Lowland League side @TranentFC on a season-long loan. We wish Jackson all the best for the coming season and look forward to seeing how he progresses.#SJFC | pic.twitter.com/XRAd6gQrv1 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 11, 2023

Tranent sit fourth in the table after four matches, with three wins and one defeat to their name.

They finished fifth last season and have ambitions to again challenge at the top end of the table.

Mylchreest arrived in Perth after a long spell in Rangers’ youth set-up.

The teen played a key role in Saints under-18s’ Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Performance League title win last season.