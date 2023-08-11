St Johnstone send teen star out on loan to Lowland League challengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone send teen star out on loan to Lowland League challengers

16-year-old striker has departed on a season-long loan.

By Sean Hamilton
Jackson Mylchreest (centre) celebrates a goal against Dundee United. Image: PPA
Jackson Mylchreest (centre) celebrates a goal against Dundee United. Image: PPA

St Johnstone kid Jackson Mylchreest has joined Tranent on a season long loan.

The 16-year-old striker scored in Saints’ 3-0 pre-season win over East Fife, before making late substitute appearances in each of Saints’ Viaplay Cup ties.

Now the Perth side have sent him to the Lowland League to continue his development.

Tranent sit fourth in the table after four matches, with three wins and one defeat to their name.

They finished fifth last season and have ambitions to again challenge at the top end of the table.

Mylchreest arrived in Perth after a long spell in Rangers’ youth set-up.

The teen played a key role in Saints under-18s’ Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Performance League title win last season.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean resists temptation to panic buy as he prepares to…
Yellow has become St Johnstone's third colour.
St Johnstone in yellow: Story of Perth club's third kit colour over last 4…
St Johnstone are close to signing Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Dave Richards.
St Johnstone close-in on deal to sign Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards on loan after…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean: 'I've never known an injury list like this' as…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone boss open to loan or permanent goalkeeper signing after Ross Sinclair breaks…
Ex-St Johnstone forward Connor McLennan is up and running with new club Salford City.
Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan bags Salford City double AFTER dislocating…
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
Ross Sinclair breaks arm in closed-doors match as St Johnstone search for Dimitar Mitov…
New St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith playing for Wales against Albania.
New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball unlike many…
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
St Johnstone won't be signing trialist Ernaldo Krasniqi

Conversation