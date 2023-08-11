VIDEO: Twin armadillos born at Fife Zoo for first time

Two twin baby armadillos have been born at Fife Zoo for the first time.

Their arrival has come just in time to mark International Armadillo Day this Sunday (August 13).

They will join their parents, Havana and Dougie, at the zoo near Ladybank.

Havana and Dougie arrived at the zoo in 2020 as part of a breeding program throughout Europe to protect the future of the species.

It has been confirmed that the twins are a boy and a girl.

Six-banded armadillos are often found throughout South America.

But the creature is facing extinction in the wild due to being persecuted for the damage caused to crops as a result of its burrowing habits.

Armadillos usually give birth in their burrow but Fife Zoo’s newest additions were born in a buried portable cat crate to replicate that environment.

Zoo director ‘delighted’ as twin armadillos born

Mike Knight, director at Fife Zoo said: “The arrival of the baby armadillos was a huge surprise for everybody at the zoo and we’re delighted to be able to play a role in the European captive breeding programme for the species.

“We’ve been aware of the baby armadillos for a number of weeks now, but they are born completely blind and have a high fatality rate in their early weeks if they are disturbed.’

‘’The twins are now the size of a tennis ball and have recently become confident enough to leave their burrow and can sometimes be seen exploring their new surroundings throughout the day.

“Their appearances are still unpredictable, so we have set up a webcam so that visitors have the best possible chance to see the new arrivals.”

It comes following the birth of a rare swamp monkey last weekend.

The De Brazza’s monkey, which is native to Central Africa, was born just as the zoo was shutting for the evening.

The zoo is currently going through a 10-year master plan, which will see the expansion of the facility.