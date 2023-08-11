VIDEO: Twin armadillos born at Fife Zoo for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Twin armadillos born at Fife Zoo for first time

The tiny twosome will join their parents at the zoo near Ladybank.

By Chloe Burrell

Two twin baby armadillos have been born at Fife Zoo for the first time.

Their arrival has come just in time to mark International Armadillo Day this Sunday (August 13).

They will join their parents, Havana and Dougie, at the zoo near Ladybank.

Havana and Dougie arrived at the zoo in 2020 as part of a breeding program throughout Europe to protect the future of the species.

It has been confirmed that the twins are a boy and a girl.

Baby armadillo born at Fife Zoo.
Two baby armadillos have been born at Fife Zoo. Image: Fife Zoo.
Baby armadillo born at Fife Zoo.
This is the first time the species has been successfully bred at the zoo. Image: Fife Zoo.

Six-banded armadillos are often found throughout South America.

But the creature is facing extinction in the wild due to being persecuted for the damage caused to crops as a result of its burrowing habits.

Armadillos usually give birth in their burrow but Fife Zoo’s newest additions were born in a buried portable cat crate to replicate that environment.

Zoo director ‘delighted’ as twin armadillos born

Mike Knight, director at Fife Zoo said: “The arrival of the baby armadillos was a huge surprise for everybody at the zoo and we’re delighted to be able to play a role in the European captive breeding programme for the species.

“We’ve been aware of the baby armadillos for a number of weeks now, but they are born completely blind and have a high fatality rate in their early weeks if they are disturbed.’

‘’The twins are now the size of a tennis ball and have recently become confident enough to leave their burrow and can sometimes be seen exploring their new surroundings throughout the day.

“Their appearances are still unpredictable, so we have set up a webcam so that visitors have the best possible chance to see the new arrivals.”

It comes following the birth of a rare swamp monkey last weekend.

The De Brazza’s monkey, which is native to Central Africa, was born just as the zoo was shutting for the evening.

The zoo is currently going through a 10-year master plan, which will see the expansion of the facility.

