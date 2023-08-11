Café and shop to close in double Dundee city centre blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Café and shop to close in double Dundee city centre blow

The “heartbroken” manager has explained the decision after staff were informed this morning.

By Rob McLaren
The Union Street cafe is the latest in a series of business closures in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Two Dundee city centre businesses will close within days as rising costs and fewer customers are draining a charity’s savings.

Learning disabilities charity Uppertunity runs Serendipities Café on Union Street and ReBoutique upcycling shop on Castle Street.

They were started to give Uppertunity’s clients – which also include people with mental health barriers and autism – the opportunity to learn skills and experience work.

But the businesses were also intended to be profit-making to support the charity’s core activities of providing creative workshops, mentoring and skill development programs.

“Significant” cost increases in the past year, including rent and energy rises, have led to the charity eating into its savings to keep them open.

Both venues will close next weekend.

Staff were informed of the decision this morning. It is understood that around eight jobs will be lost.

The businesses provided work experience opportunities to around 40 volunteers and Uppertunity clients a week.

Finances no longer adding up

Uppertunity, which has its headquarters at Dudhope Castle, was founded in 2015 by support worker Danielle Gaffney du Plooy who felt there was a lack of meaningful activities for her clients.

Serendipities opened four years ago and ReBoutique followed last year.

A joint statement from Danielle and her co-manager Caroline Bentley explains the decision.

It said: “Rising costs and a decrease in income across our organisation has led us to review how we can make sure we are meeting our mission aims and can support our community in the future.

“We have been having to make some very difficult decisions.

Serendipities
Serendipities cafe manager and Uppertunity founder Daniëlle Gaffney Du Plooy. Image: Mhairi Edwards

“Over recent months, we have found that the finances at both Serendipities and ReBoutique just haven’t added up.

“Our rents, utility bills and other costs have gone up. At the same time, footfall and income have gone down.

“We have tried our very best to plug gaps from our savings but it has now got to the point where we can’t justify that anymore.

“If things keep going as they are, we will start to risk the viability of what we do at Uppertunity.”

Uppertunity founder ‘heartbroken’

Danielle said she was “heartbroken” at making the decision and said many tears had been shed.

She said energy costs had increased from £300 to £900 a month while food costs, rent and wages have also risen.

She said she hopes to bring the businesses back in a more sustainable way in the future.

Daniëlle Gaffney du Plooy outside ReBoutique in Castle Street when it opened in May last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In the meantime, additional catering classes will be provided at Uppertunity for clients who previously worked in the café.

“The heartbreak isn’t losing two physical spaces,” she said.

“It’s for our clients who are losing this as part of their daily routine, working with others and working with the public.

“But we are confident that we can regroup and find a way to involve them here at Uppertunity’s main base.”

Closure plans

The managers said their priority is their staff as they start a consultation period.

ReBoutique’s last day will be Saturday August 19, with Serendipities closing the day after.

The managers said: “For our last day at Serendipities, our full menu and specials board will all be pay what you want.

“We’d love people to come in and celebrate all that we have achieved over the past four years.”

The news follows the closure of Blend coffee shop in Reform Street last month while Iced Gems on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry will close on Saturday.

Conversation