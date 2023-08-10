Popular Broughty Ferry cafe known for its scones to close down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Popular Broughty Ferry cafe known for its scones to close down

Iced Gems on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry will close on Saturday.

By Poppy Watson
Iced Gems owner Nicky McWilliam. Image: Nicky McWilliam
Iced Gems owner Nicky McWilliam. Image: Nicky McWilliam

A Dundee cafe known and loved for its scones is set to close after 10 years in business.

Iced Gems on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry will shut this Saturday.

Owner Nicky McWilliam says she has made the difficult decision in order to support her 32-year-old son, who is currently in hospital.

She broke the news on social media last month and has since been inundated with a flurry of support from her regulars.

Iced Gems on Gray Street will close this weekend. Image: Supplied.

Nicky said: “It is the last day of trading on Saturday.

“We have been really, really busy since we announced the news.

“A lot of my regulars have been coming in and lot of people I haven’t seen in while coming in to say goodbye.

“They are sorry that I’m going.

“I am a bit overwhelmed by everyone’s kinds words, everyone has been bringing in gifts and cards.

“We have a lot of regulars that come in here – it is a lot like a social gathering.

“We are always busy. We even survived through Covid.”

Iced Gems owner to launch online business to sell jewellery

The cafe, which opened in October 2013, employs a team of four.

It also sells giftware and jewellery made by Nicky.

The 57-year-old says she plans to set up an online store so she can continue selling the items.

And various eateries in the area have already offered to sell her scones for her.

Iced Gems is known for its scones. Image: Supplied.

‘It isn’t the ending I wanted’

She said: “My scones have a bit of a following.

“I am still really passionate about baking and anything arty-crafty, so I will definitely keep baking and it is nice to have options.

“I am feeling emotional.

“It isn’t the end I would have wanted for my time here.

“But I am so thankful to my staff and my customers who have made it very easy.”

Iced Gems will reopen on Tuesday August 15 in order to sell the last of its giftware and furnishings at a reduced price.

