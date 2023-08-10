Popular Broughty Ferry cafe known for its scones to close down

A Dundee cafe known and loved for its scones is set to close after 10 years in business.

Iced Gems on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry will shut this Saturday.

Owner Nicky McWilliam says she has made the difficult decision in order to support her 32-year-old son, who is currently in hospital.

She broke the news on social media last month and has since been inundated with a flurry of support from her regulars.

Nicky said: “It is the last day of trading on Saturday.

“We have been really, really busy since we announced the news.

“A lot of my regulars have been coming in and lot of people I haven’t seen in while coming in to say goodbye.

“They are sorry that I’m going.

“I am a bit overwhelmed by everyone’s kinds words, everyone has been bringing in gifts and cards.

“We have a lot of regulars that come in here – it is a lot like a social gathering.

“We are always busy. We even survived through Covid.”

Iced Gems owner to launch online business to sell jewellery

The cafe, which opened in October 2013, employs a team of four.

It also sells giftware and jewellery made by Nicky.

The 57-year-old says she plans to set up an online store so she can continue selling the items.

And various eateries in the area have already offered to sell her scones for her.

‘It isn’t the ending I wanted’

She said: “My scones have a bit of a following.

“I am still really passionate about baking and anything arty-crafty, so I will definitely keep baking and it is nice to have options.

“I am feeling emotional.

“It isn’t the end I would have wanted for my time here.

“But I am so thankful to my staff and my customers who have made it very easy.”

Iced Gems will reopen on Tuesday August 15 in order to sell the last of its giftware and furnishings at a reduced price.